MBF Healthcare Partners Launches Youth Mental Health Provider HavenRise

By Laura Lovett

Middle-market private equity firm MBF Healthcare Partners has launched a new youth-focused mental health treatment organization in Jacksonville, Florida.

The provider, dubbed HavenRise Academy of Jacksonville, offers outpatient therapy, intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), partial hospitalization programs (PHPs) and family support services.

The services are targeted at teens in grades 6 through 12. It will also work with parents and caregivers to support teams and collaborate with school counselors, pediatricians and therapists for referrals.

This isn’t MBF Healthcare Partners’ first foray into the behavioral health sector. The company currently has an investment in BrightPath Behavior, an applied behavior analysis (ABA) company. Additionally, it previously sold its autism services provider, Acorn Health.

Jamie Stevens will serve as CEO and co-founder. Previously, Stevens served as CEO of Lakeview Health, an addiction treatment organization also based in Jacksonville.

“We created HavenRise to meet an urgent need for age-appropriate, compassionate care for teens,” Stevens said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide structure and hope, giving adolescents and their families the tools they need to rebuild confidence, connection, and resilience.”

Rates of children and young people experiencing mental health conditions are on the rise. According to the CDC, approximately 21% of all children have been diagnosed with a mental, emotional, or behavioral condition.

Over the last decade, several new pediatric behavioral health providers have emerged to address the unmet needs of children and adolescents. And investors have become increasingly interested in the youth mental health sector.

In 2025, Bluebird Kids, Marble, Handspring, Little Otter, Sonar Health and Cartwheel Care all raised venture capital funding.

While the demand for services in pediatric mental health is high, operating a youth mental health provider can be challenging. In 2025, several youth mental health providers, including Newport Health and Hazel Health, announced layoffs.

There are some unique challenges in the space. For example, caring for children often requires a multidisciplinary approach, including engaging with various stakeholders such as parents, teachers, and government agencies. Still, many of the hours worked engaging a child’s community are not compensated. Additionally, Medicaid uncertainties are positioned to impact the families and children.

