Soar Autism Centers Raises $17M

Soar Autism Centers has raised a fresh $17 million in capital, according to SEC documents.

Soar uses the Early Start Denver Model (ESDM) to support individuals with autism. The model is built on the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA). However, it is geared towards young children aged five and under and focused on play and social-based interactions.

In addition to ESDM, the provider also offers speech-language pathology, occupational therapy and autism diagnosis services. Soar has more than 25 locations across Colorado and Arizona, according to its website.

The company closed a $19.3 million funding round in 2024. It has also raised $16 million in a Series A funding round in 2022 and $2.3 million in 2021.

Behavioral Health Business has reached out to Soar for comment.

The autism services industry has seen an uptick of investor interest over the past year. For example, autism provider Positive Developments raised $51 million in August.

Additionally, there has been a healthy deal flow in the sector. For example, JoyBridge Kids acquired Pediatric Advanced Therapy in November, and private equity firm Nautic Partners acquired Proud Moments ABA in February.

There is also some activity on the technology side of autism services. ABA software company CentralReach acquired Spectrum AI and AI Measures in August.

“Autism has been the great comeback story,” Dexter Braff, president of M&A advisory firm The Braff Group, said at BHB’s INVEST. “Back in 2023 autism kind of fell off the edge as not only macroeconomic factors, but there’s a lot of concern about some of the big consolidators who are failing. A lot of concern from the insurance companies, that concern from the insurance companies is still there, but activity and valuations have risen substantially in the last 10 years, and a lot of the early consolidators are on the market as we speak. … Buyers want back in on autism.”