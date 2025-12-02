Trump Signs SUPPORT Act, Reviving SUD and Opioid Programs After 2023 Lapse

President Donald Trump signed the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025 into law on Dec. 1, reauthorizing substance use disorder (SUD) prevention, treatment and recovery programs through fiscal year 2030.

First passed in 2018, the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment (SUPPORT) for Patients and Communities Act established these programs aimed at combating the opioid crisis and authorized grants for pilot programs and treatment initiatives through 2023. Some of the initial programs had specific sunset periods and end dates, which a 2023 bill sought to extend but failed. The 2018 legislation expired on Sept. 30, 2023.

The 2025 reauthorization further extends many program timelines and adds requirements for periodic updates to ensure program continuity. It also implements modest funding increases for specific programs and refines grant allocations. Essentially, this reauthorization is fine-tuning the updated 2023 version that failed.

“The original law created critical tools — like expanded coverage, stronger prevention programs, improved care coordination, and investments in the behavioral health workforce — that communities rely on every day,” Debbie Witchey, president and CEO of the Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness, told Behavioral Health Business. “Reauthorizing the SUPPORT Act ensures states, providers and families have the stability and resources needed to respond to an ongoing substance use and mental health crisis. It allows evidence-based treatment to reach more people, strengthens recovery supports, and helps close persistent gaps in access. We applaud Congress and the Trump Administration for reauthorizing the SUPPORT Act after it languished for several years.”

Dr. Stephen Taylor, president of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) praised Trump administration’s signing of the reauthorization for its extension of the SUD Treatment and Recovery Loan Repayment Program, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Comprehensive Opioid Recovery Centers grant program and SAMHSA’s Minority Fellowship Program, but simultaneously calls attention to gaps that remain in the fight against the overdose and addiction crisis.

Specifically, since the Trump administration cut funding, staff and consolidated SAMHSA into a new entity dubbed the Administration for a Healthy America (AHA) earlier this year, Taylor questions how provisions within the newly signed SUPPORT Act will be implemented effectively with reduced staff and resources.

“These programs risk being reauthorized in name only if SAMHSA is not fully equipped to administer them,” Taylor said in a statement. “And let’s be clear: this bill alone is not a cure-all for America’s addiction and overdose crisis. Persistent Medicare coverage gaps and outdated prescribing restrictions on methadone for opioid use disorder (OUD) still make it challenging for addiction specialist physicians to deliver quality addiction care to Americans in need.”

Dr. Sadie Elisseou, an internal medicine physician who works with veterans who are diagnosed with SUDs at the VA Boston Healthcare System, echoed these concerns.

“The concern for lack of resources to achieve these goals is absolutely real and pervasive across and pervasive among healthcare professionals,” Elisseou told BHB. “For me, my subject matter expertise is in trauma-informed care. SAMHSA is a pioneer in defining trauma-informed care and so that certainly hits home for me. Trauma is at the root of many substance use disorders, and trauma-informed care offers solutions for recovery and treatment provisions. If we are looking into a future with fewer resources locally and nationally, I’m not sure that we will be able to address these social concerns, public health concerns, effectively.”

Appropriate resources and funding for the renewed initiatives are crucial to ensure progress happens now and through the 2030 extension, Witchey added.

“Now that the framework has been retained, we need to ensure the programs of the SUPPORT Act are appropriated so we can continue to see the gains made in addressing SUD and mental health conditions since the law was first passed in 2018,” Witchey said.

But even still, it’s a complex fight that requires a multidisciplinary, multipronged approach to make those gains, Elisseou explained.

“Opioid use disorders are a public health concern and we need to continue to work toward destigmatizing this issue as an individual problem and view it as a social problem,” Elisseou said. “In recent history, health care professionals have been able to view this through the lens of the social determinants of health. If we want to create a world where there’s opioid recovery, we need to also offer affordable housing and access to affordable food and improved access to health care.”

Although it expired before being reauthorized in 2023, the legislation has received bipartisan support overall. The industry was in limbo, awaiting action since its lapse. Then, in June, the 2025 reauthorization passed the House with a vote of 366-57. In September, the bill passed the Senate by unanimous consent without revisions.