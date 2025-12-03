AIS – Beyond Buyouts: An Affiliation Path to Scale for Autism Providers

This article is sponsored by Inperium and based on an Autism Investor Summit discussion with George Contos, SEVP and Sr. Advisor to the CEO at Inperium and Jay Deppeler, SEVP and Chief Development Officer at Inperium. The discussion took place on November 19th, 2025, during the AIS Conference. The article below has been edited for length and clarity.

Jay Deppeler: Thanks for coming and joining us this morning for our presentation. We’re hoping to make this less didactic and more interactive, if that’s okay with those in the audience.. My name is Jay Deppeler, and I’m the Chief Development Officer for Inperium Incorporated.

George Contos: My name is George Contos. I’m also with Inperium, but, in addition, I serve as CEO of Apis Services, Inc., which operates as Inperium’s MSO. Apis provides core, enterprise-level back-office services to our affiliates, which we’ll talk more about today.

Deppeler: To give a general overview of Inperium: Inperium is a 501(c)(3), 509(a)(3) Type II supporting organization. We have 33 affiliated organizations in our network across 20 different states, soon to be 21 with one of our affiliates expanding into Vermont. We are in the health and human services consolidation space. The sole focus of Inperium is to bring in affiliates and help them scale through back-office services, which George will talk more about.

My organization—a behavioral health organization serving kids through the juvenile justice and child welfare systems—affiliated with Inperium in 2017. At the time, our total gross revenue was roughly $40 million, with a mix of behavioral health, juvenile justice, and IDD services through Supportive Concepts, which was our first affiliate. Today, roughly ten years later, we’re at about $850 million in total gross revenue, with affiliates in 20 different states.

Contos: Our affiliates range in annual revenue from $3 million to over $300 million. We closed what we considered a transformational transaction last December with Resources for Human Development (RHD), a Philadelphia-based organization. That was in conjunction with our entry into the capital markets. Until last December, most of our financing came from traditional banks.

We’ve grown to the point where relying solely on traditional banking wasn’t practical, so we went to the capital markets and raised $176 million in tax-exempt, 30-year bonds at about 5.5%. Cain Brothers acted as our investment bank.

Over the past 10 years—Inperium is about 10 years old—we’ve gone from $0 to approximately $850 million. Our model now has proof of concept. While we do some for-profit transactions, the majority of our transactions are with nonprofits. We’ve found that both large and small, but especially small- and mid-sized nonprofits, often struggle with the efficiency of their back-office services.

We provide scale and enterprise-level services—services a smaller nonprofit typically couldn’t afford or justify on its own. For example, we use an Oracle ERP and Palantir’s Foundry platform as our data warehouse and for analytics. That alone was a seven-figure investment that wouldn’t make sense for a smaller organization.

Our goal is to grow our network and continue providing core back-office services. Our cost of administration is now in the 9–10% range. As many of you know, it’s not uncommon for nonprofits to run G&A in the mid-to-high teens (or higher). Our model offers significant savings. And because our model is scalable, as we grow, costs continue to decrease.

The attractive part of our model is that Inperium was formed as a consolidator—not a program operator. We don’t run programs, although we have expertise. When we affiliate with a nonprofit, they keep their name, board, mission, and identity. We’re in the background providing financing and back-office support so they can do what they do—only better. As CEO of Apis, my role is to ensure the interaction between the operating affiliates and the back office is as efficient as possible. Jay handles business development and vetting transactions. Back to you, Jay.

Deppeler: George covered a lot of ground. Part of what we offer, is the opportunity for long-term financing and lower-cost capital through the municipal markets we entered. The $176 million was oversubscribed 11 times, so we think there’s more opportunity ahead.

What is a nonprofit consolidator doing here, talking to a group of for-profit or PE-backed organizations? We see ourselves as an alternative to PE. PE has an exit strategy—three, five, seven years. We have an endurance strategy. Those who join our network, we intend to support for the long term, for the benefit of the communities and individuals they serve.

We have a long-term time horizon and nationwide expertise, evidenced by our footprint across the U.S. Vermont isn’t highlighted yet on the map, but it will be soon.

This PowerPoint is available online if you’re interested; there’s a longer version as well. Frequently, when we present, I feel like I’m on a Guy Fieri cooking show—suddenly it’s time to plate because the time goes quickly.

One of our notable affiliates we want to highlight here—especially at the Autism Investor Summit—is Popcorn for the People. It’s at the top of our affiliate chart. Popcorn for the People is located in New Jersey and Philadelphia. The individuals who produce, manufacture, and sell the popcorn are individuals with autism that we support.

One of the benefits we’re exploring from a social enterprise perspective is expanding vocational rehabilitation and job opportunities through our sister agencies under the Inperium umbrella. Popcorn is manufactured in New Jersey but can be sold and distributed across the states where we operate.

We’re really proud of this enterprise; it’s a unique and meaningful way to address community needs and create opportunities for individuals with autism.

Many of our affiliates support individuals through community living arrangements, IDD services, and more. At the bottom of the chart, you’ll see Supportive Concepts for Families, located in Reading, Pennsylvania, though operating statewide. That was our founder’s initial program. He recognized—something common in the nonprofit world—that as funding shifted from program-based to fee-for-service and managed care, the business needed to evolve.

He realized scale and scope were the keys to sustaining and deepening organizational impact. He initiated the development of Inperium in 2016, and Supportive became the first affiliate. Not long after, my organization, Edison Court, affiliated in 2017 at $40 million in gross revenue. After that, growth accelerated. Many organizations recognized the opportunity for savings, efficiency, and economies of scale. Since then, this is what our affiliate table looks like.

Contos: One thing I’m not sure we mentioned upfront: our model’s flexibility has allowed our growth. Our service verticals are primarily IDD, behavioral health, youth and family services, and SUD. Over half of our business is currently IDD. But we’re agnostic—geographically and by service line. If it makes sense and aligns with our model, we’ll consider it.

Our primary tie to the autism space is this example: parents of a son on the spectrum bought a popcorn brand to create employment opportunities for him. Very entrepreneurial. They’re both physicians and had the means, but eventually, they couldn’t keep supporting it at the level needed. The father had taken out an SBA loan with a personal guarantee. He didn’t want that liability anymore. He found us; we found him; and we worked out a transaction.

Jay helped lead that. Although Popcorn for the People was one of our smaller affiliates—around $3 million—we loved the social enterprise and employment mission. We paid the SBA loan, removed the personal guarantee, and installed our back-office infrastructure. We’re now using our resources and expertise to help them grow.

When we meet organizations, some question their viability; others are doing okay but question their sustainability. In the nonprofit world, long-term sustainability is a significant issue. Even if you’re fine today, margins and reserves are often limited. That’s where Inperium can help, providing stability and long-term support. As Jay mentioned, we don’t have an exit strategy—most nonprofits don’t. Our model is perpetual, and so far, so good.

Deppeler: We have also done for-profit transactions where we convert the for-profit into a nonprofit, so that’s an option.

We’re also standing up a new business focused on asset monetization—using tax-free debt to purchase for-profit entities and operate them under a sister agency to Inperium, supported by a separate MSO. So, we’re innovative, creative, and highly configurable for organizations interested in exploring options.

We believe there is strength in numbers to ensure our impact endures. Everyone here knows the headwinds this sector is facing—from Medicaid cuts to reimbursement changes. We believe our model helps address those challenges in meaningful, stable, and sustainable ways.



