BHB INVEST- Distress & Opportunity: Navigating Turnarounds and M&A in Behavioral Health

This article is sponsored by Polsinelli and based on a Behavioral Health Business News discussion with Drew McCartney, Behavioral Health Board Member and Advisor, Dan Davidson, Founder of Galen Mental Health and Managing Director at Northborne Partners, Tani Weiner, Principal of the Polsinelli law firm and Co-Chair of its Behavioral Health Practice. The discussion took place on October 23rd, 2025 during the BHB INVEST Conference. The article below has been edited for length and clarity.

BHB: Today we’re going to be discussing distress—and opportunities—in behavioral health M&A, with restructuring and distressed assets on the rise. There’s both risk and potential reward on the table. I’m joined by a powerhouse panel: Drew McCartney, who brings board-level and operational insights; Dan Davidson, with deep financial strategy experience; and Tani Weiner, who provides legal expertise across complex restructurings.

Let’s start by setting the stage a little. What are the primary drivers of distress in behavioral health organizations right now?

Tani Weiner: Thank you, and thanks to everyone for joining. I’d say that, while there have been headlines—and BHB has done great coverage—about distress events involving behavioral providers, we are not seeing a single common issue that can be generalized across the space. The various provider segments in behavioral have different business models and revenue source, management challenges, and at times legal issues, that can lead to distress.

That said, reimbursement and revenue cycle are a key recurring area. Pressure around reimbursement whether from policy change at the federal or state level, or via commercial payor tactics, is ongoing, which makes this discussion particularly relevant.

BHB: Dan, from a financial perspective, what are you seeing?

Dan Davidson: As mentioned, there are many factors at play. From a macro perspective, the supply-demand imbalance is huge. There’s more demand for services than there are qualified clinicians. Workforce shortages create significant operational challenges. Reimbursement has not kept pace with costs like staffing and technology. Small- to mid-size players, in particular, are struggling to operate profitably. Many are moving to private pay because insurance reimbursements alone aren’t sufficient.

BHB: Drew, what’s your perspective?

Drew McCartney: I’d build on Tani’s point. Revenue cycle management (RCM) is critical. In prior years, collecting less than 90% of claims was considered trailing. Today, 90% puts you in the top tier. Many companies are only collecting 83–85%, which seriously impacts the business.

Another often-overlooked issue is talent. Behavioral health doesn’t see much cross-pollination with other specialty services. You may see leadership move vertically, but lower-level migration is minimal. Organizations often stick to the same internal practices rather than bringing in diverse experiences that could improve operations.

BHB: Are these drivers primarily operational, regulatory, or both?

McCartney: It’s multifactorial. Many operators encounter headwinds and respond by “working harder” or moving things around, but there’s often reluctance to bring in top-tier talent early enough. For instance, an RCM issue develops slowly but takes even longer to fix—typically quarters, sometimes years.

Davidson: The journey begins with the patient intake. Many organizations don’t fully understand payer requirements to collect claims. From intake and patient responsibility to utilization review and documentation, most organizations struggle, creating financial issues.

Weiner: Building on that, unlike prior periods where a rising tide lifted all boats, in the current environment, providers need to get all or most things right. You need sustainable capital, a business model that is favored by payors and patients, a consistent management team, and sound compliance practices that help avoid or address regulatory or quality missteps.

BHB: Let’s talk about opportunities. Where are the opportunities in distressed behavioral health assets?

Davidson: Opportunities exist in quality assets worth saving—those with strong clinical care and a good reputation. Structuring deals to protect the buyer, such as earn-outs, key leader retention, or asset sales versus stock sales, can create a win-win scenario.

Weiner: Legally, liability management is crucial. Distressed deals can be managed outside bankruptcy through receiverships or Article 9 foreclosures. Cleaning up debt, leases, lawsuits, or claims ensures the value creation is not hindered. Structuring to protect key credentials and payer agreements is often an important consideration for continuity of operations and revenue.

BHB: Drew, what makes a distressed asset worth salvaging?

McCartney: PE funds often invest in teams as much as the business itself. Services and continuum of care offered are also key—understanding the viability and sustainability down to the service line level based on market and payor receptivity are crucial.

Davidson: We are continuing to see significant investment interest and need for expanded access to care, and so matching resources with gaps—including a good management team, reimbursement and compliance foundation—can create an attractive opportunity for the right buyer.

BHB: Core turnaround strategies in behavioral health?

McCartney: Payer contracting is low-hanging fruit. Upgrading contracting practices and tracking triggers for rate adjustments can yield results.

Davidson: Admissions and business development are critical, as is alignment between front-end operations and revenue collection.

Weiner: Legal diligence to identify and address unfavorable leases, compliance or similar legal matters – including in reimbursement, privacy/cybersecurity – relative to available insurance or other mitigants. Engaging with knowledgeable advisors to map and manage liabilities is strongly recommended.

BHB: One-minute advice for investors or operators in distressed behavioral health?

McCartney: Know what you’re willing to pay. Don’t waste time. Valuations are lower than past multiples.

Davidson: Work with the right financial and legal advisors.

Weiner: Crisis and distress can create opportunity; with continuing need for access to treatment, smart strategy can help navigate transitory challenges and build value.



Polsinelli is an AmLaw 100 firm providing legal solutions to clients nationwide in M&A, Health Care Regulatory and Reimbursement, Finance, Real Estate, Litigation, Labor & Employment, Technology and Life Sciences matters, with 1,000 attorneys in 20+ offices across the U.S. Bringing real-world business insight to the work we do—including via our leading Behavioral Health Practice–we are what a law firm should be: https://www.polsinelli.com/behavioral-health-law.