2 New Jersey Mental Health Nonprofits Merge, Revenue Could Top $110M

Mount Holly, New Jersey-based Oaks Integrated Care, a nonprofit provider of mental health and addiction treatment, has merged with another New Jersey nonprofit: the Association for Advancement of Mental Health (AAMH).

Oaks Integrated Care is one of the state’s largest behavioral health providers with locations throughout 19 New Jersey counties and more than 2,400 employees. Post-merger, the company will add around 50 employees to its headcount.

Combined, the two entities could rake in more than $110 million in revenue. Oaks Integrated Care reported $108 million in revenue in 2024 and the Association for Advancement of Mental Health reported $2.04 million.

“The partnership unites two mission-driven organizations committed to providing compassionate, high-quality care for vulnerable children, adults and families,” a statement about the merger from Oaks Integrated Care reads.

AAMH will now operate as a program within Oaks Integrated Care’s swath of 230+ social service programs. It will provide partial care services via a day-based outpatient treatment program for mental health and substance use, child and adult outpatient services, including psychosocial evaluations, individual and family therapy, psychiatry and medication management.

It also offers a program called “Behavioral Health Home” which integrates mental health and primary care at its Princeton, New Jersey location and features an on-site primary care practitioner, therapy for individuals and families and groups for smoking cessation, medical education and yoga.

Behavioral Health Business reached out to Oaks Integrated Care for comment on the transaction, but has yet to receive a reply.

The merger was initially announced in November, but not formalized until Dec. 4. The transaction was approved by the State of New Jersey and both companies’ boards of trustees, according to ROI-NJ.