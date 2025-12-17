Linden Capital-Backed Pinnacle Treatment Centers Names New CEO

Pinnacle Treatment Centers has named a new CEO — its third in roughly two years.

On Wednesday, the multi-state, multi-service addiction treatment provider said that it named Brian Lantier as CEO. Lantier comes from Traditions Health, a Franklin, Tennessee-based home health and hospice provider, where he first served as a board member and then CEO.

“He leads with a strong sense of mission and collaboration, with a clear focus on supporting teams, strengthening care delivery and expanding access to treatment in the communities we serve,” Pinnacle Treatment Centers said in a LinkedIn post.

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is backed by the investment firm Linden Capital Partners. Linden invested in Pinnacle in 2016. Rumors of a potential sale percolated in the news media in 2022. However, no such deal has come to light.

Founded in 2006, Pinnacle Treatment Centers was led by CEO Joe Pritchard from 2011 until he was succeeded by Michael Lawler in October 2023. Lawler apparently departed the CEO role at Pinnacle to become the CEO of the intellectual/developmental disability (IDD) services provider Redwood Family Care Network in Chino Hills, California. Pinnacle is headquartered in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey.

Pinnacle Treatment Centers offers medically supervised detoxification, inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living with incorporated partial hospitalization programming, medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) and support services. Its website lists 138 locations.

Pritchard remains a member of the company’s board but is also engaged with Fletch Equity and Alongside ABA. The former is an investor in the latter. He is also CEO of TruFit Athletic Clubs.

Lantier comes to Pinnacle Treatment Centers with a diverse 25-year career that includes several roles at health care and investment organizations. The beginning of his career included a span as an aviator for the U.S. Navy.

“Grateful for the warm welcome and honored to join Pinnacle at such an important moment. Great healthcare organizations are built by empowering and supporting the clinicians, operators, and leaders closest to the patients, while remaining anchored to purpose and clinical excellence,” Latier said on social media. “I look forward to learning alongside the incredible Pinnacle team as we serve so many individuals, families, and communities every day.”

The company grew somewhat by de novo expansion in 2025. It announced the opening of the low-intensity residential program Recovery Works Elizabethtown in the Kentucky town of the same name in May.