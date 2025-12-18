Done Global Hit with Indictment in Adderall Distribution Case; Faces $26 Minimum in Fines

Done Global has been indicted, one month after two of the company’s former executives — Ruthia He, founder and ex-CEO, and David Brody, its past clinical president — were found guilty in a $100 million Adderall distribution conspiracy. Now, the company faces a minimum of $26 million in fines if convicted.

The new indictments expand regulatory and legal actions tied to Done Global’s alleged actions.

The primary charges brought against the telehealth company include: conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, conspiracy to obstruct justice, aiding and abetting and forfeiture allegations, according to court documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California charged the defendants with “exploiting telehealth to provide unfettered access to over 40 million Adderall pills,” U.S. Attorney Craig Missakian said in a released statement.

In doing so, it is estimated that Done Global raked in upwards of $100 million.

“Instead of leveraging technology to improve patient access to care and enhance communications, Done Global saw it as a way to boost profit,” Missakian said.

The prescribing practices were reportedly carried out “with proper medical oversight,” according to Christian Schrank, the deputy inspector general for investigations within the Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Inspector General.

Mindful Mental Wellness was also named in the court documents for its role in the conspiracy. The company provides clinical services for Mindful Health and Done Global.

Done Global also operates under the brand Mindful Health.

If Done Global and Mindful are convicted on these counts, both could face maximum penalties of up to $5 million on count one: conspiracy to distribute controlled substances; $5 million on counts two through five related to distribution of controlled substances; a $500,000 fine on count six: conspiracy to commit health care fraud and a $500,000 fine on count seven: conspiracy to obstruct justice.

That totals at least $26 million. For each count, court documents note that the fines could also amount to twice the companies’ gross profits, substantially increasing the total amount.

Federal investigations into Done Global started in 2022, when the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) first began scrutinizing its prescribing practices while looking into similar allegations at Cerebral, another virtual mental health provider that has faced several legal issues.

At the time, Done Global executives denied the claims and pushed back.

Then, in 2024, federal prosecutors arrested Done Global’s former founder and CEO and one of its top clinical leaders, significantly escalating the matter.

Done Global and Mindful Health were contacted for comment on the charges, but have yet to respond.