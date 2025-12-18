The behavioral health industry faces persistent staffing shortages and funding pressures. Every new program, payer or client adds complexity — providers must balance delivering quality care with meeting growing documentation and administrative requirements from states, insurers and stakeholders.
“This raises a critical question,” says Javier Favela, Vice President and Market & Segment Leader of NextGen Healthcare. “Is your EHR evolving with you — or holding you back?”
Traditional EHRs are static and screen-driven: rich in data but poor in insight. The future flips that model. By leveraging AI, EHRs can augment workflows and surface actionable insights from hard-to-find data.
“This is how you should be thinking,” says Favela of NextGen, the industry’s only platform to integrate comprehensive behavioral health, primary care, oral health, addiction treatment and human services in one software solution. “By leveraging voice and engagement-driven interfaces, we can create systems that are not only automated but intuitive. The future of HC technology is about making those interactions seamless and efficient, which they are not today.”
In a new case study, Favela shares nine key datapoints that show how one large behavioral health provider, with over 50 locations nationwide, used AI to transform health outcomes for its clients. It all starts with seven key levers of efficiency that every operator should be pulling.
The 7 Levers of Efficiency: boosting revenue and EBITDA
AI is everywhere, but its real value lies in augmented intelligence, technology that supports providers, staff and clients by reducing barriers and improving workflows. One thing Favela wants behavioral health providers to understand is how to think about AI in terms of areas of work and specific tasks. For example, staff optimization: AI can analyze appointment trends and staffing ratios to ensure the right people are in the right place at the right time.
NextGen sees an opportunity for providers to use technology to help them gain a 3-5% revenue boost and a 10-15% boost in EBITDA. He outlines seven levers of efficiency that providers can play:
- RCM Uplift (coding, denials, rules, labor)
- Contracts and referrals
- Staffing and site optimization
- Patient acquisition and retention
- Physician efficiency
- Cost containment
- New revenue expansion
Augmented intelligence in action: the nine datapoints revealing the benefit of AI to one large provider
When Favela looks at EHRs and overall behavioral health technology systems, he sees a long way to go.
“We can create systems that are not only automated, but intuitive,” he says.
He points to a powerful case study in which NextGen worked with a large, multi-state behavioral health provider with nearly 50 locations. Here are the most powerful datapoints from that multi-year engagement.
- 62% of providers completed notes in under five minutes. Providers saw a boom in faster completion times, jumping from 13% at under five minutes pre-launch to 62% post-launch.
- Up to 50% of providers had between-session documentation. The percentage of providers vastly reducing their end-of-day backlog via between-session documentation raised from 28% to 50%.
- 72% saw on-time closure. Providers who were never late closing encounters rose from 50% to 72%.
- 45% said no burnout from documentation. Those who said documentation was not a source of burnout climbed from 6% to 45%.
- 96% had enough time for quality notes. The confidence in quality was outstanding, as providers reporting “not enough time to produce quality notes” rose from 73% to 96%.
- 81% said they had more time for care. A resounding 81% of clinicians report they would use the time they saved with AI to see more clients, with an average of 2+ additional clients added to their case load.
- 94% now require AI. Once clinicians had the AI experience, 94% of them said they would be disappointed if AI were no longer available to them.
- $10,000 in savings per clinician. Clinicians saved an average of 240 hours per year, translating to more than $10,000 in annual savings per clinician.
- Previous reimbursement reductions are gone. The AI eliminated documentation delays that were causing at times a 20-30% reduction in reimbursements, while reducing denied claims that typically cost $118-$136 per year.
“These levers are interconnected, and when powered through augmented intelligence, automation, optimization, they can really transform your organization for sustainable growth,” Favela says.
This Views article is sponsored by NextGen, and based on a recent webinar hosted by Javier Favela and Behavioral Health Business. To learn more about NextGen, visit NextGen.com.