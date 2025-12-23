Telehealth Dropout Driven by Poor Provider Connection, Upfront Costs

Tele-psychiatry patients with low therapeutic alliance scores or who pay more than $40 for an initial copay have much higher odds of dropping out of care.

A recently published study based on data from the venture capital-backed digital psychiatry practice Talkiatry found that these patients are twice as likely to drop out as other patients. The odds of dropping out of care are highest among patients who report a low therapeutic alliance after at least two visits, according to the study.

“By researching the complex relationship between discontinuation of care, cost, and connection, we’ve shown that clinicians must look at multiple factors across their clinical workflow to strengthen patient care,” Dr. Cheryl Person, national director of clinical quality at Talkiatry, said in a news release.

Telehealth is often considered a solution for reaching patients who might not otherwise receive care or face other barriers to care. The study appears to show that telehealth may help more people consume more care. While not the focus of the study, the overall dropout rate among the 796 adults was 13.2%. The study report cites research that places early care drop rates for psychiatric services within the range of 22% to around 30%, depending on the study.

However, with logistical barriers cleared through telehealth delivery, the essential nature of high-quality clinicians is laid bare. Patients reporting low therapeutic alliance, or a weak connection with their clinician as measured by a standardized assessment, are 2.58 times more likely to drop out of care.

The study purports to be among the first to identify specific thresholds for care discontinuation. It recommends that clinicians and provider organizations identify patients with low alliance scores for potential intervention to prevent dropout.

Similarly, the report invites providers to consider all costs when onboarding patients. Patients with copay obligations of $40 for the first visit payment responsibility were 2.01 times more likely to drop out. Median first visit obligation across the study population was $25. About 31% of patients had no financial obligation. Talkiatry focuses on providing care on an in-network basis.

The study also identified associations between timely medication prescribing and depression symptom severity. However, these associations are significant but not as influential. Patients who were issued medications within seven days of their initial visit were about half as likely to discontinue care early. Those with higher depression scores, according to the PHQ-9, were 8% more likely to drop out of care.

“Across all analyses, however, therapeutic alliance and financial obligation were more influential indicators of early dropout than illness severity and timely prescription issuance,” the study states.