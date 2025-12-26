This article is sponsored by Catalight. In this Voices interview, Behavioral Health Business sits down with Rodrigo Mahs, Executive Vice President of Growth & Innovation at Catalight, to discuss how the organization is building a more data-driven, person-centered future for behavioral health. Mahs shares his perspective on leading transformational change, the evolving role of technology in value-based care, and why blending analytics with compassion is essential to lasting impact. He also offers insight into where Catalight sees the greatest opportunities for measurable innovation heading into 2026 and beyond.
Behavioral Health Business: As you step into your new role at Catalight, what excites you most, and where do you see the greatest opportunity to shape the future of behavioral health?
Rodrigo Mahs: What excites me most about this role is the opportunity to build on a strong foundation and to be a part of an extraordinary organization that is radically disrupting behavioral health. Catalight currently serves more than 24,000 families each year with cutting-edge, personalized care for individuals with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities. But there’s still a tremendous unmet need in this space.
Recent research highlights the top three global challenges in our field: limited access to diagnosis and services, stigma and lack of awareness, and a shortage of trained professionals. Through Catalight, we have the ability to address all three. That’s what energizes me—expanding access to high-quality, person-centered services, forming strategic value-based partnerships, and leveraging technology to confront systemic inequalities head-on.
We already have a vast network of more than 16,000 clinicians and over a decade of real-world clinical data. That gives us the tools to pioneer flexible new treatment models, empower families, and drive measurable outcomes. To me, the most exciting part is the chance to help reimagine the future of behavioral health through the intersection of value-based care, technology, and patient-centered innovation. That’s a mission I’m proud to be part of.
What drives your approach to leading change in organizations, and how has it evolved throughout your career?
Over the past 20 years, working across innovation, strategy, and growth in sectors like venture capital, higher education, healthcare, and aerospace, I’ve developed a framework that consistently guides my approach to leading change. It’s rooted in three core elements: clarity, alignment, and growth.
Clarity means understanding where we are and where we’re going. What’s our vision? What’s our point of view? What are we trying to achieve? Alignment is about creating shared purpose and bringing people together around that vision, not just culturally, but through systems and processes that support it. And growth is about focus. How do we prioritize the initiatives that will really move the needle for the organization?
These three elements can drive meaningful change in any environment. What’s evolved most for me over time is my understanding of how critical the human element is. In the past, I focused more heavily on the operational and strategic side. But I’ve learned that growth doesn’t come from systems alone. It’s people who generate that growth. An organization is really just a collection of humans, and the key is to tap into their creativity and innovation. That’s what ultimately drives change.
How is technology, including AI, data analytics, and telehealth, helping Catalight move towards more value-based models of care?
At Catalight, technology is a cornerstone of our shift toward value-based care. It enables us to deliver services that are more efficient, accessible, and personalized.
We’re using AI in both our own systems and strategic partnerships to support early autism diagnosis. It also helps streamline clinical workflows and improve communication tools for individuals and families. So we’re integrating AI not only into the diagnostic process, but into how we operationalize and deliver care every day.
Data analytics plays a major role, too. We’re drawing on over a decade of real-world clinical data to inform treatment plans, predict outcomes, and analyze demographic patterns and access trends.
Through the Catalight Research Institute, our team of researchers and clinicians uses this data to develop new practices and technologies that move the entire field forward.
Telehealth has also been a game-changer. Today, more than 93% of the families we serve use telehealth, and we’re able to provide access to care within 10 days, which is 80% faster than national averages. In some parts of the country, families wait up to two years for services, so this level of access is huge.
Ultimately, the goal is to use technology not just to reduce costs, but to increase flexibility and scale without compromising quality. That’s where we believe AI, analytics, and telehealth can have the greatest impact.
What can the broader industry learn from Catalight’s approach to blending data, technology, and compassion in care delivery?
I think our approach to value-based care is unique in that we truly prioritize outcomes and well-being over volume-based reimbursements or standardized care packages. That shift in mindset is something I hope more organizations in our industry will explore. Another key area is how we center families in the care process. We’re big believers in caregiver-mediated and parent-led models that empower families to co-develop and co-lead treatment with their children. That empowerment goes a long way, not just for clinical outcomes, but for long-term wellness and quality of life.
We also take a forward-thinking approach to technology. Whether it’s using data to inform care or leveraging platforms that expand access, our focus is always on how tech can accelerate progress without losing the human touch.
If I had to sum it up, I’d say the broader industry could learn more from our commitment to value-based care, our embrace of caregiver-led models, and our use of technology to scale access and impact, without compromising compassion.
Looking ahead, where do you see the most promising opportunities for innovation and measurable impact in behavioral health over the next five years?
I think some of the most exciting opportunities in behavioral health will come from advancements in AI and personalized interventions. We’re going to see the emergence of new agentic frameworks, or AI-powered co-pilots for clinicians, practitioners, and families that are available 24/7. Imagine being outside of office hours or beyond the bounds of your care plan, and still being able to access safe, personalized, context-aware guidance. That’s where we’re headed.
Another big opportunity is integrating behavioral health more deeply into home-based care and other adjacent services. We’re also going to see growth in youth mental health and a wider range of partnerships. That includes collaborating with community organizations like schools, affinity groups, and local nonprofits to expand access in ways that go beyond traditional care settings.
Ultimately, it’s about creating a more responsive, connected, and inclusive behavioral health ecosystem. One that meets people where they are and adapts to their unique needs in real time.
Fill in the blank: In 2026, the behavioral health landscape will be defined by…
…Our ability to meet the need.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
