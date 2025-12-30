Centria Sues MCO, State Agencies, Fights Elimination from Major Medicaid Network

Centria Healthcare has sued the Arizona managed care organization Mercy Care and two state agencies after Mercy Care cut it from its network.

The suit, filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, claims that Mercy Care targeted a subset of providers with a 25% rate decrease, including Centria Healthcare, and then initiated contract terminations.

“When Centria explained that this dramatic cut was unsustainable, would detrimentally affect available services, and impact the availability of practitioners across the mandated network, Mercy Care abruptly terminated its contract with Centria ‘without cause,'” the complaint states.

The suit also names the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), the Arizona Department of Economic Security Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) and the directors of each organization for their roles in approving Centria’s contract termination.

“AHCCCS is aware of the lawsuit that was filed on December 15, and the Agency is in the process of reviewing the allegations made by the Plaintiffs,” a spokesperson for AHCCCS told Behavioral Health Business. “As with any pending litigation, we are unable to comment on specific details.”

Applied behavior analysis (ABA), the core therapy provided by most autism therapy organizations, remains a covered service, the spokesperson added.

The dispute echoes many other cost-cutting efforts within Medicaid programs across the nation. In North Carolina and Colorado, autism therapy providers have opposed the cuts in court, with some early success. As was the case in Nebraska, other cuts have resulted in steep reductions with state officials presenting the cuts as a matter of survival for ABA coverage.

The rate cuts and termination

The suit states that Mercy Care had cut Centria’s rates earlier in the year. In July, Mercy Care apparently cut reimbursement by 15%: “Centria absorbed this 15% rate decrease in July.” Centria received notice of the 25% cut on Sept. 19.

“Centria immediately evaluated the effect of the additional 25% rate reduction and determined that such a drastic cut in funding would require Centria to completely change its care model and prevent it from providing high-quality services,” the suit states.

The suit also states that Centria believes that two other large autism therapy providers were subject to the rate cuts: Action Behavior Centers and Hopebridge. While neither company has responded to BHB’s requests for comment, industry insiders have shared market intel similar to what Centria claims in its suit.

A few days after submitting counterproposals — which included a lower cut and potentially paying for clinical performance — Mercy Care emailed a termination notice that would end Centria clients’ coverage of its services on Jan. 16. Throughout the controversy, Mercy Care eventually set the termination date to March 5, 2026.

“As an Arizona-based non-profit organization, Mercy Care is committed to providing access to high-quality care while being good stewards of Arizona taxpayer funds,” a representative of Mercy Care told BHB. “We negotiated in good faith but have not been able to reach an agreement.”

The Mercy Care representative also said the organization is committed to providing members “access to a broad network of ABA providers.”

The suit states that Mercy Care told Centria on Dec. 9 that it would not continue negotiations. The suit also asserts that Mercy Care served termination notices to Hopebridge and Action Behavior Centers.

Local news organization Arizona’s Family quotes Action Behavior Centers’ Chief Marketing Officer Matt Stringer: “We are disappointed that Mercy Care unilaterally chose to terminate agreements with ABA therapy providers after proposing crippling cuts that would make it untenable to continue delivering services. Arizona already has one of the largest ABA therapy provider shortages in the country, leaving many families on long waitlists.”

Based on what few court documents are available to the public, Action Behavior Centers and Hopebridge have not filed suit against Mercy Care.

The scale of these providers

Centria, Hopebridge and Action Behavior Centers are among the largest providers of autism therapy services in the U.S., and all three have a major footprint in the state. The elimination of these providers from the Mercy Care network would severely limit members’ access.

Centria purports to be one of the largest ABA providers in Arizona, with about 685 children under its care, “nearly 300” of whom are covered by Mercy Care. It operates 17 centers and provides in-home services across the state, the suit states.

Action Behavior Centers is possibly the largest provider of autism therapy services in the U.S. Its website lists 54 clinic locations in Arizona and over 400 across the U.S. Hopebridge states online that it has 14 centers in Arizona and 113 locations all told.

Nationwide, Centeria operates 52 clinics. It also offers in-home and school services.

All three firms are backed by private equity firms.