Exclusive: Interventional Psychiatry Operator Everbright Health Launches in 4 New Markets

San Francisco-based Everbright Health, a mental health company that launched in October with $7 million in seed funding, is already setting its sights on rapid expansion.

During the first quarter of 2026, co-founder and CEO Ben Kuhn said Everbright will expand into four new markets: Southern California, South Texas, the Northeast, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Everbright partners with mental health providers to bring advanced therapeutic interventions like transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and Spravato to their practices more easily than individual operators typically can do alone. The company offers the infrastructure, technology and operational necessities for providers to incorporate these modalities into their practices.

Rather than expanding into markets through de novo clinics or M&A, at this time, Everbright fully integrates its capabilities into existing independent provider practices. This allows providers to retain their patient base, unlock access to modalities they previously couldn’t offer, and it enables patients to stay with a provider they’ve had a longstanding relationship with, rather than transitioning to Everbright separately.

Its platform uses technology to assist with patient outreach and eligibility, enrollment, prior authorization, compliance and documentation for treatment modalities, alleviating the logistical burdens for providers who want to offer TMS or Spravato treatments.

Both demand for and adoption of TMS and Spravato treatments have surged in recent years across the mental health field as new technologies like neuromodulation and changing patient preferences have gained traction.

Kuhn told Behavioral Health Business that while it is early in Everbright Health’s company journey, deciding where to expand in 2026 was largely determined by provider demand who are in markets with inadequate access.

“We’re seeing interest from a lot of different types of markets and types of provider groups in general,” Kuhn told BHB. “When we were looking at those markets, there are typically independent provider groups that want to be able to offer these services, but have lacked the infrastructure and the capabilities and the specialized expertise needed to do it, and that’s exactly what we do through our business.”

Because of the positive outcomes data, research and new advancements across both TMS and Spravato treatments, Kuhn said for now Everbright Health is focused only on expanding access to those two modalities. In the future, it may incorporate neuromodulation devices and similar modalities.

“Right now, we’re focused on TMS and Spravato because our belief is that is where the immediate opportunity is in a very underserved market,” Kuhn said. “They also have a clear set of capabilities that we’re able to bring into the market to help providers offer these treatments to the extent that we can. If other advanced interventions and new innovations meet those criteria and if they demonstrate superior clinical outcomes, great patient experience, and broad insurance coverage, we will absolutely integrate those new interventions into our partner practices.”

Reimbursement challenges have been somewhat of a barrier to entry for patients in seeking interventional psychiatry methods like TMS and Spravato treatments, and for providers wanting to offer the treatments. However, payers are warming up to the evidence-based outcomes and reimbursement pathways are more attainable than they were before.

“For payers, the data shows that when patients undergo these treatments, they move from treatment resistant to not treatment resistant, or, in some cases, into remission,” Kuhn said. “The total cost of medical care for the patient population goes down significantly, with a 25 to 50% reduction in the first six months. So from a payer’s perspective, these treatments are creating a better member experience.”

Kuhn said one of Everbright’s goals in 2026, in parallel with its market expansion, will be to deepen engagement with payers.

“We are looking to even further our engagement with payers around these treatments and other advanced mental health innovations in the future, in order to ensure that there is a really strong understanding of the value of these treatments and reimbursement around these treatments as well,” Kuhn said. “We’ve seen really strong reimbursement dynamics in the markets that we’re in, and we expect that to continue.”

The company will use a portion of the $7 million in seed funding to move into the four new markets, but also to bolster its technology capabilities, which will add value to the provider partners the company has, too, Kuhn explained.

Everbright Health is a division of Careforce Inc., which delivers home health solutions. Its initial $7 million seed investment round was led by W Health Ventures and Sanos Capital. Additional fundraises may be on the horizon in 2026 for the two-month-old company, as well.