Caron Treatment Centers Aims to Bridge the Research-to-Practice Gap in Addiction Care

Despite some of the rapid advancements in the world of health care, substance use disorder medicine has often lagged behind in research and new treatment modalities. Even some of the newer medication-assisted-treatment drugs have been on the market for more than two decades.
But some providers are adopting a new approach by recognizing addiction as a brain disease and implementing research-backed treatments immediately.
“Research under the official term takes a long time to get done when you look at universal studies,” John Driscoll, CEO of Caron Treatment Centers, told Behavioral Health Business. “So we’re trying to speed that up by doing smaller studies and assessments and really begin to partner with others in the academic world to say, ‘let’s begin looking at how this is impacting us.’”
Wernersville, Pennsylvania-based Caron Treatment Centers is a nonprofit provider that serves patients with substance use disorders. It operates in Pennsylvania, Florida, Washington, D.C., Georgia and New York. The company employs roughly 755 people.
BHB: Let’s start with one of these big questions: What are the big shifts changing addiction care today?
Driscoll: It’s a big question. I wish I had a simple, clear answer, but there’s a lot of moving pieces today in the world, everything from regulations to how insurance companies are understanding the explosion and costs and trying to control those to changes in regulations, even with ASAM criteria being updated and some of the states adapt to that, some of them are changing, some of them are caught in between. So there’s a lot of movement today in the shifts of addiction care.
I like to focus on some areas within Caron’s realm. And a lot of that is trying to shift the industry to treat addiction and mental health like a brain disease.
It’s an exciting time to be in the industry, and there are a lot of changes on a lot of levels happening that I’d be willing to go in whatever direction it is that you find most interesting.
You have talked a lot about substance use disorder being a brain disease, and really looking at that element. Could you talk to me a little bit more about that and how you view that at Caron?
So when we talk about brain disease, just like with traditional health care, we treat the organ of the disease, we treat the organ of the affliction. And with addiction and mental health, it should be no different. Today, technology has advanced, and our ability to understand the chemicals that impact the brain, the electricity that impacts the brain, and, most importantly, the blood flow in the brain. The technology is advanced, and they’re using it today to address other disorders that impact the brain.
Yet today, our industry addiction and mental health treatment providers haven’t kept pace. I think that’s an area that we really need to delve into when we use mood-altering chemicals. We’re basically assaulting the brain. That’s where the rush is coming from. There are neurotransmitters that are firing, the dopamine, the serotonin, that are impacting those pleasure centers of our brain. What are we doing to assess that?
Okay, we do typical social chemical assessments that talk about how the person’s life has been impacted, but why aren’t we doing the other medical tests to say what’s occurring with the blood flow, what’s occurring with the chemical loads that we have, what’s happening to the neurotransmitters when we go to assess it, so that we get a baseline of where is this occurring, what’s happened? And even with somebody that overdoses, okay, that’s ataxia, the brain and the whole body are being deprived of oxygen. So then, we talk about treatment and recovery and healing. Why aren’t we measuring those?
We would be doing that if it were a heart disease, if it were a lung disease. This is my biggest push for us at Caron and in the field in general, to say we won the battle of parity. We are part of healthcare. We need to start acting.
I think one of the really interesting things about Caron is the research that you do. Are you seeing any new, exciting research in that space?
Research under the official term takes a long time to get done when you look at universal studies, and even here, as we were doing research, which we all found out about during COVID-19, of what it takes to understand what’s occurring and move it into research-backed treatment, it takes a long time. So we’re trying to speed that up by doing smaller studies and assessments and really begin to partner with others in the academic world to say, ‘let’s begin looking at how this is impacting us.’
One of the articles that came out recently, dealing with PTSD and Israel, following the invasion, used hyperbaric oxygen therapy to help treat people with PTSD, and some of the criticism that they got was people saying, ‘Where’s the evidence to back this up?’ And I’m paraphrasing here: their response was something to the effect of, “We’re seeing the clinical benefit of it today; we’re going to start utilizing it because we have patients in jeopardy today.” So let’s start using it, and we’ll allow some of the research to follow it right now.
I think we’re in an exciting time in our industry. Let’s begin to show this. Let’s begin to measure it. And that’s my whole point here, don’t just pay attention to say, is there evidence or not? Let’s begin the process. Let’s start taking these lab levels. Let’s get the cortisol level in the beginning. Let’s get the cortisol level through yet. Let’s utilize measurement-based treatment, not just with a scale but with these exams, with these blood tests.
We’ve known insurance has reimbursed us, and other payers have reimbursed us for utilizing urine drug screening tests to see if alcohol and drugs are present in the system. Why can’t we do that with neuro chemicals, electrons, and do scans that give us objective data, not just patient-reported data?
On the operational side, we’ve seen a significant shift toward more hospitalization programs and intensive outpatient programs, including Caron. What is the future of intermediate care? And could that make residential care extinct?
Yeah, so great question there. I think the reason you’re seeing a move towards PHPs and other, as you termed them, intermediate care levels is that we are trying to adapt to health care that prioritizes precision-based medicine. We don’t just want a one-size-fits-all solution, where everybody, regardless of the level, suddenly needs 28 days of residential treatment. I’ve been in the industry for 35 years. 30 years ago, the insurance industry pushed back hard, saying, ‘Why does everybody coming in need exactly 28 days of treatment?’ And they have a legitimate point. And so what you’re seeing today is those treatment providers beginning to make the shift.
What you’re seeing here is actually the treatment industry’s move to individualize care. We want to really dial it in to where an individual is at and provide them the right treatment for the right level, for the right length of time.