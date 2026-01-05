New RBT Standards Bring Operational Hurdles and Reimbursement Opportunities

Going into 2026, Registered behavior technicians (RBTs) now face more rigorous training requirements, including enhanced continuing education and updated certification standards.

This could put additional pressure on the applied behavior analysis (ABA) industry as it continues to struggle with workforce challenges.

Still, some autism therapy providers see the changes as a positive for the field by increasing training and creating a more solidified career path with opportunities in what is often an entry-level position with high turnover. The changes could also leave the door open to reimbursement negotiations.

“Applied behavioral analysis (ABA) is not an easy service to provide,” Emily Lorah, the executive director of ABA services and regional centers at Roman Empire Agency, told Behavioral Health Business. “You have to have a lot of patience. You have to have a lot of knowledge. You have to know what you’re doing. It’s good that they’re increasing the requirements and the CEUs, but it also makes it more difficult, because it makes the pool for candidates a little bit smaller. Not everybody is going to want to get the certification. But, with that experience and with that education, clients are going to get a better quality service.”

Roman Empire Agency provides autism therapy and intellectual and developmental disability services across eight states.

Specifically, continuing education units (CEUs) and new certification requirements for RBTs have just taken effect for the autism therapy industry.

As of Jan. 1, one of the industry’s primary certifying authorities, the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB), now requires all RBTs to complete a 40-hour training based on the new third edition Test Content Outline. Certification renewals for RBTs will also shift from an annual to a two-year cycle, concurrent with completing 12 hours of professional development/continuing education units.

New RBTs who apply for certification starting Jan. 1 or after must meet these requirements to be certified. Using the previous second edition Test Content Outline will result in immediate rejection. Those who applied for BACB certification after the announced changes but before Jan. 1, 2026, only needed to meet the previous requirements.

Current RBTs must complete a recertification competency assessment. After doing so, they will have two years until their next assessment and in the interim must complete the 12 hours of PDUs/CEUs.

Fee increases are also accompanying the changes, with initial application fees rising from $50 to $65 and the once annual renewal fees of $35 adapting to the new two-year cycle with an increased, but less frequent fee of $50.

The reasoning

The Behavior Analyst Certification Board’s Requirements Committee implemented the changes to the recertification requirements because “now more than ever, RBTs must improve upon and learn new skills rather than demonstrate maintenance of entry-level skills,” according to a 2023 newsletter that previewed the upcoming transition.

PDUs can be earned within an organization from a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) trainer who facilitates a behavioral analytics service delivery training, a continuing education event from an authorized continuing education provider, or by passing a college-level based, analytics-focused course with a C grade or higher.

The higher standards the new requirements create may be useful in payer negotiations for higher reimbursement rates, Jessica Jones, director of clinical operations at BrightBridge ABA, expects, especially among insurers that require RBTs.

“I feel that there is likely going to be a stronger case just for a higher rate of reimbursement or for encouraging further negotiation with payers, simply because as RBTs become more competent, services will become more impactful,” Jones told BHB.

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, BrightBridge ABA provides traditional applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy and other services for children diagnosed with autism, delivered in both in-clinic and home-based settings.

Costs associated with the new PDU requirement or for recertification, Lorah and Jones anticipate that a majority of the fees will be absorbed by provider organizations, but some costs could be passed back to the individual RBTs themselves if training is completed outside of the organization. Provider organizations will likely absorb the fees associated with the new PDU requirements, according to Lorah and Jones.

Still, some costs could be passed back to the individual RBTs themselves if training is completed outside of the organization.

“The aspect that I think may end up being passed along to the RBT, as far as a cost to them is, I could see some organizations requiring unpaid time for PD units,” Jones said.

But simultaneously, this could also create a case to lobby the insurance industry for higher reimbursement rates for RBTs altogether, which could push some of that cost burden back on the payers.

“I could see organizations and advocates lobbying the insurance industry to increase reimbursement for RBTs, as these things are to be put into place, in part, simply because a more well-trained and well-educated workforce may be considered more valuable from an insurance side,” Jones said.

Alisha Simpson-Watt, founder and executive clinical director of Collaborative ABA Services, is not sure that a lobbying effort will lead to substantive change – particularly since historically, insurers have not often recognized RBTs as independent billable providers. These positions have long been reimbursed for services delivered under a supervising BCBA’s billing, with variations by state and payer.

“I know for a fact with funders right now that’s going to be a very hard thing to advocate for, because they’re very strict as far as what they cover and what they don’t cover,” Simpson-Watt told BHB. “RBT care is something that’s not really covered or reimbursable through insurance. It’s usually an out-of-pocket cost that the company is going to have to absorb, and depending on the agency or organization structure, they may have the RBT do it on their own time. They might offer other incentives, like possible reimbursement if they’re paying for CEUs outside of their hours, but that’s definitely going to be kind of tricky with navigating costs.”

Collaborative ABA Services is a Connecticut-based provider of ABA therapy, diagnostics and support for children and adolescents diagnosed with autism, as well as their families.

The new requirements may also create logistical hurdles for organizations to navigate, such as juggling the tracking of not only when RBTs’ certifications expire under the new two-year cycle, but also of their PDUs as they accrue.

“We have to track everybody,” Lorah said. “It’s going to take a lot more work on a company’s end, because we want the employees to know that we’re invested, and making sure that we stay in compliance.”

However, the smaller an organization is, the more the logistics and compliance elements of the new requirements could strain these entities in a field that is already pressed for resources and staffing, Jones said.

“Smaller organizations that, you know, don’t necessarily have a massive administrative team or access to some of the tools that really large organizations do,” Jones said. “A lot of the time, smaller organizations tend to be tracking things in a spreadsheet, or they are figuring things out as they go. And these changes definitely require a lot of planning.”

At BrightBridge ABA, the company has proactively begun creating structures and systems to track PDUs, resources for RBTs to pursue their continuing education and is strengthening how it tracks recertification dates for the last four months to prepare for the new 2026 changes.

Regardless of size, failing to implement ways to track these metrics now could hurt autism therapy providers later on during audits, payer negotiations and even the continuity of care in some cases.

“It’s also important for the agencies to also make sure that they’re also keeping a record of the supervision. With their certification, they have to be supervised at least, I believe, 5% of the time to maintain their certification,” Simpson-Watt said. “That way, if they’re being audited, they have that information to show. But some of the other hurdles that can come aboard is if an RBT, for example, doesn’t complete the updated CEU requirements, it can delay their ability to work.”

Simpson-Watt hopes the Behavior Analyst Certification Board will enact similar guidance, as it does for BCBAs, by allowing CEUs and certifications to be uploaded directly to the portal, which would make “everyone’s life easier” when it comes to tracking the required milestones for staff.

Otherwise, for small and large providers, it could be a headache to keep track of the new requirements. So staying on top and creating tracking systems internally will be key.

“If we have professionals who aren’t keeping up with the new changes, there could be a high risk of losing their certifications, and then it’s like a trickle-down effect,” Simpson-Watt said. “Not only for the company being able to assign staff or staff who are unable to work, but it also can impact the client because now they’re also without staffing for their needs as well.”