Step Forward ABA Acquires MySpot Assets, Remaining Operations Spun Off

MySpot, a Miramar, Florida-based diversified pediatric therapy provider with a focus on autism, has been disassembled through two separate actions.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based applied behavior analysis provider Step Forward ABA has acquired the North Carolina and Virginia locations once operated by MySpot, according to Step Forward founder and Executive Director of ABA services Diah Askari. Former MySpot asset Spectrum of Hope, a Houston-based autism therapy organization, is now an independent entity.

MySpot’s backer, the private equity firm Pine Tree Equity Partners, acquired MySpot (then known as Kids SPOT) in January 2020. Pine Tree Equity acquired Spectrum of Hope in June 2019 and later put it with MySpot.

Advertisement

MySpot historically offered in-home and center-based speech pathology, physical therapy and occupational therapy (SPOT) services for pediatric patients. It later added ABA services, which eventually made up about 60% of its revenue, according to a previous interview with the now-former CEO of MySpot. The company aimed to integrate all its previous services with ABA services to establish a one-stop care experience for pediatric patients, particularly those with autism.

Several other autism therapy providers have sought to move away from the historical norm within the autism therapy industry of solely focusing on ABA. A few examples of such companies include Cortica, Gracent and Hopebridge.

It’s not clear exactly why MySpot has been broken up this way. Messages to Pine Tree Equity Partners and MySpot have not been returned.

Advertisement

“Over time, it became clear that the broader platform had drifted from the original mission and operating philosophy that defined Spectrum of Hope,” Karley Marsden, vice president of marketing and business development for Spectrum of Hope, told Behavioral Health Business. “Spectrum of Hope is now operating independently again. The current leadership team is intentionally built around individuals with deep roots in the field, a strong ethical compass, and a long-standing commitment to the communities we serve.

“Together, we are refocusing on the original vision, prioritizing clinical integrity, operational accountability, and a community-first approach that has defined Spectrum of Hope for more than two decades.”

For Step Forward ABA, the move expands its market footprint. Before acquiring the MySpot locations, it operated in-home and in-school services in six states. It also operated seven clinics across three states within its historic footprint. After the deal, it now operates in 8 states with 11 clinics.

“[Step Forward ABA] has viewed [North Carolina and Virginia] as competitive markets to enter. However, [we] did not have the bandwidth for a de novo operation,” Askari, who is also a BCBA, said. “When the acquisition opportunity came up, we were attracted to the markets and the potential to increase operational efficiency in the current company.”

Step Forward ABA focuses on natural-environment, play- and assent-based modalities of ABA. Askari founded the company as Mighty Heroes in 2017 but changed the name in December 2021. Askari runs the company alongside Yoad Elmaleh, who is Askari’s business partner and the company’s managing director. The company currently has three business partners.

“I found it was difficult to grow and manage an ABA therapy company to scale without bringing in individuals with business expertise,” Askari said. “Now we are in a position to bring my vision to life and provide quality services to many more families.”

It’s not yet clear what has happened with MySpot’s Florida-based assets. They appear to be operating as Kids SPOT again. A local staffer at one Florida location answered the phone as Kids SPOT.