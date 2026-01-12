Anthem Agrees to Pay $12.9M to Settle Mental Health Parity Suit

Anthem has agreed to pay $12.87 million to settle a class action lawsuit over claims that it denied coverage requests for residential treatment for mental health and substance use disorders.

​The suit alleges that the health plan did not comply with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (“ERISA”) and the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008.

Specifically, the suit claims that Anthem applied medical-necessity criteria for residential care that were more restrictive than the generally accepted standards of care and those used to evaluate comparable medical services.

In the legal notice announcing the proposed settlement, Anthem denies all of the allegations but notes it entered the settlement to “avoid the expense and uncertainty in litigation.” Behavioral Health Business has reached out to Anthem for further comment.

As part of the settlement, Anthem members who had residential care, either for a mental health or SUD, coverage requests denied between April 29, 2017, and April 30, 2025, may be eligible to receive a portion of the settlement funds. The settlement fund will first reimburse individuals who paid out of pocket for residential care after Anthem denied coverage under the challenged guidelines. All others will be provided a “nominal payment” of at least $100.

​Lawyers fees and administrative costs will take up to 33.3% or $4.3 million.

Health plans have faced a number of health parity suits over the last few years. The Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire announced $20 million in fines that would be issued to dozens of payers for violating the state’s parity laws.

There is also the ongoing saga of Wit V. United Behavioral Health, a monumental court case regarding mental health parity laws, that has bounced through courts for years. As of August, the district court had sided with the plaintiffs following years of appeals.