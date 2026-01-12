What Happens When ABA Is Moved Out of Medical Coverage

This is an exclusive BHB+ article

The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (IDHW) unilaterally and without apparent public input eliminated Medicaid from its managed care program, ending access to autism therapy for members covered by the plan.

In just a few nights, the IDHW made a significant change affecting an entire segment of the health care economy, doing so with minimal announcement or explanation. Health care providers in the state and national advocates alike have described fumbling in the dark, trying to make sense of the shift. This leaves many guessing at what it will mean to have autism therapy administered through the state-managed developmental disability program Children’s Habilitation Intervention Services (CHIS) compared to managed-care medical benefits.

“There is next to nothing in the public record,” Colbey Reagan, a partner with the law firm Holland & Knight who works in the autism therapy space, told BHB. “They simply communicated that this is the plan going forward but haven’t communicated anything meaningful on how that’s going to happen, how the transition will work, how payment will be made going forward, how they will bridge what I presume will be a gap in care — or at least a gap in reimbursement that people transitioning their kids from current ABA models to this CHIS model.”

While state representatives have responded to some specific questions about the transition, the state has largely been mum on the motivating principle behind the change, aside from a hint of payment consistency within the Medicaid program.

In November IDHW notified the public that “behavior modification and consultation,” which was provided through its contractor Magellan Healthcare, would be eliminated from the managed care program. Instead, providers would have to gain approvals from the Children’s Habilitation Intervention Services (CHIS) program to continue treating kids covered by Medicaid. Under CHIS, autism therapy providers now must comply with the standards for the state’s “behavioral intervention” services.

Neither service is altogether applied behavior analysis as the national market may understand it. However, Idaho Medicaid provider standards cite the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB), according to a section of the Idaho Medicaid handbook. CHIS also places behavior intervention at the same level as habilitative skill training, interdisciplinary training and crisis intervention.

“CHIS helps members develop, improve, and maintain skills in areas such as daily living, personal care, and social skills,” a representative of IDHW told me. “CHIS are also used to produce positive, meaningful changes in behavior that incorporate functional replacement behaviors. … Moving Behavior Modification and Consultation to fee-for-service, not only gives a wider array of services (CHIS) to be accessed but allows for additional provider types and specialties.”

The department released the memo on Oct. 31. The change was effective Dec. 1. That’s a 30-day timeframe.

“I always want to work with the agencies. We should always work to find common ground,” Dan Unumb, an attorney and founder and president of the Autism Legal Resource Center, told BHB. “There are ways to deal with this. But it does seem like, for some reason, Idaho has been less transparent and forthcoming on some of this stuff.”

It also remains unclear what role Magellan Healthcare, a division of Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC), played in this development, if any. Magellan Healthcare has declined to discuss its interactions with Idaho’s government. The state government has not been open about its engagement with the managed care organization.

Behavioral Health Business requested copies of any notice or memos Magellan Healthcare executives may have sent to state officials regarding their work together under the Idaho Public Records Act. In response, the state simply provided a publicly available copy of Magellan Healthcare’s notice to providers informing them about the change.

With a narrow time window, the likelihood of industry-wide challenges is high.

“I think that largely would depend upon how much work had been done behind the scenes at the time that the notice was made,” Mariel Fernandez, vice president of government affairs for the Council of Autism Service Providers, told BHB “If IDHW had basically cross-walked everything and had all of the answers to all of the questions readily available and accessible at the time that they made the notice, maybe. But given that they did not have all of that available at the time that they gave the notice and they still don’t have all of that available, I would say no.”

Despite the categorical shift, autism therapy that looks a lot like applied behavior analysis (ABA) is still a covered benefit for those who qualify for Medicaid. Anti-ABA advocates have framed the change as a ban or elimination of ABA from the Medicaid program. That is not true.

The shift to a CHIS-administered benefit will bring enduring, substantive changes to the operations of autism therapy organizations in the state. The shift will require providers to code and bill under the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS). Under Magellan, revenue cycle management used the American Medical Association’s Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes.

Advocates say the HCPCS codes lack the billing language subtlety to account for and help pay for services that are considered best practices across the country. The billing code change is accompanied by reimbursement policies that will reduce potential revenue for provider organizations. The CHIS system will not allow for concurrent billing and will require the child to be present for all services to be billed. Often, changes to behavior plans require the involvement of a technician and a board-certified behavior analyst; only one professional’s services can be reimbursed under the system.

“ABA is really different from a lot of types of therapies: family guidance is an important component of treatment — to help the caregiver to understand treatment protocols, maybe implement some themselves,” Unumb said. “Sometimes you need to have the child present when you’re doing that guidance. Other times you don’t. And if you don’t need the child present, you want to allow those [therapy sessions] to continue at the same time; otherwise, it’s a scheduling nightmare. … So it’s that kind of thing that is technical, but it’s hugely important to the delivery of services.”

A state representative said that care authorizations approved on Magellan Healthcare’s clock will be honored by CHIS.

Rather than articulating a specific impetus or a connection to a broader vision of health care in the state, a representative of IDHW said that this move will save money but is not ultimately a cost-saving initiative. Rather, the focus is on “consistency in how the same service is being paid for by Medicaid.” Yet at the same time, “payments for comparable services are not lower” in the new CHIS system.

Historically, the state has spent little on managed care-covered autism therapy services. Costs for behavior modification and consultation, the MCO-covered services, totaled $918,000 in the state’s fiscal year 2021 and increased to $10.3 million in fiscal year 2025. While that is a 1,017% increase, it pales compared to behavioral intervention spending within CHIS. During the same period, spending increased from $75 million to $135 million, a 66% increase.

Spending on autism therapy, specifically on ABA, has skyrocketed in Indiana, Nebraska, and many other states in recent years. The U.S. is five years out from all states requiring that health plans cover autism therapy treatment as a benefit. These explosions in spending so far can largely be tied to awareness of availability, increased access to the service and an accompanying increase in diagnoses of autism. However, in those states, rate cuts and policy changes that add more administrative oversight of the benefit, while restrictive, kept the benefit within historic parameters.