ABA Alternative Positive Development Closes $45M in Debt Financing

Autism services provider Positive Development has closed a $45 million debt financing facility.

​Positive Development plans to use the new funds to grow in new and existing geographies across the U.S., pursue new acquisitions and build out its commercial and Medicaid partnerships.

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank and Pinegrove Venture Partners (Pinegrove) provided the funds.

​Positive Development pitches itself as an alternative to the classic applied behavior analysis (ABA) services offered for children with autism. Instead, it offers developmental relationship-based interventions (DRBI).

​“With this new facility, we are strengthening our balance sheet and giving ourselves the flexibility to scale our model in a thoughtful, sustainable way,” Mike Suiters, co-founder and CEO of Positive Development, said in a statement. “Our goal is to make high-quality developmental therapy accessible to families in every state, regardless of payer. SVB has been a long-standing partner of ours, and we’re excited to deepen that relationship alongside Pinegrove as we enter our next phase of growth.”

The new debt financing signals a big expansion plan for the startup. This comes just months after the McLean, Virginia-based startup closed a $51.5 million Series C funding round led by aMoon Fund, B Capital and Flare Capital Partners.

​At the time of its Series C round, the company told BHB it was planning to triple its client base through establishing new markets, developing alternative payment models with commercial and Medicaid payers and building out its tech platform.​

Positive Development isn’t the only autism services provider to have raised new funds. In September, Imagine Pediatrics raised $67 million for its platform, which integrates virtual and at-home medical and behavioral health services for children with special care needs, including autism.

