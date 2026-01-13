Behavioral Framework Expands into New Markets with Acquisition of Autism ETC

Rockville, Maryland-based Behavioral Framework has acquired Nashville, Tennessee-based Autism Education & Therapy Center (Autism ETC) for an undisclosed sum.

Announced Tuesday, the deal deepens Behavioral Framework’s reach into the Southeast and expands its work to the Southwest. Autism ETC operates five clinics across Tennessee and Arizona, according to a news release. Autism ETC was founded in 2007. Its services include applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy, autism diagnostic services and school-like day programs.

Before the deal, Behavioral Framework operated in Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington D.C.

“Autism ETC has built an exceptional organization grounded in clinical excellence, strong leadership, and trust with the families they serve,” Kyle West, CEO of Behavioral Framework, said in the release. “Both organizations share common values and a long-term commitment to quality care. We’re excited to partner with the Autism ETC team and work together to expand access to care while staying true to the culture and clinical integrality that have been foundational to their success.”

Behavioral Framework is backed by private equity firm Renovus Capital Partners. The firm invested in Behavioral Framework two years ago.

Behavioral Framework acquired Behavior Consultation & Psychological Services (BCPS) in July 2024.

The company is among the fastest-growing in the U.S. It has made multiple appearances on the Inc. 5,000 list of fastest-growing companies in 2025. It landed at No. 2,166 with a 198% three-year revenue growth.

The Autism ETC leadership team and clinical staff will remain in place, according to the release.

“I am very proud of Autism ETC’s past growth and look forward to the incredible potential ahead,” Rhonda Manous, executive director of Autism ETC, said in the release. “We are fortunate to have many employees who have been with us for years, something almost unheard of in this industry, and our partnership with Behavioral Framework will enable us to continue to build on the strengths of our shared entities and continue to deliver exceptional services to families.”