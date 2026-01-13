CASP Acquires Fellow Autism Services Accreditation Body Jade Health

The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) has acquired Jade Health.

The move fuses the two organizations within the autism therapy space that offer external accreditation for provider organizations seeking to certify the quality of their operations. In the short term, CASP will honor the accreditation awarded by the Jade Health subsidiary, the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. Over time, CASP will fuse the best aspects of the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence with its accrediting entity, the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ), to form a single accreditation program.

“Each is going to learn from the other, and we will build the best that we can come up with,” Lorri Unumb, CEO of CASP, told Behavioral Health Business.

Advertisement

Unumb said a key driver of the decision to acquire Jade Health and its sundry assets was “an interest in ensuring that autism provider organizations who have invested in quality services — and accreditation to prove it — keep the value of their investment.”

Financial backing previously available to Jade Health has been withdrawn. Members of its board and executive teams had or were slated to move on to other roles after 2025, including its CEO, Anya Perea. Founded in 2015 as the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence, the organization was a for-profit entity that sought to be a key partner to autism therapy organizations and other entities assessing the quality of such providers, such as health plans and the government. It claims to be the first organization to offer autism therapy industry accreditation and the only organization to be validated by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

Perea joined the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence in April 2023 as president and succeeded founder Sara Litvak as CEO in November of that year.

Advertisement

Perea told BHB that she was brought on to “turn around, audit and streamline” the organization. Part of that streamlining included selling the Autism Investor Summit to Behavioral Health Business’ parent organization, WTWH Media, in September 2024. Perea told BHB that 2025 was a year when several developments were completed, including the launch of Jade Harmony, the company’s accreditation and evaluation software platform.

“We had a lot of conversations and interest for other strategic partnerships and acquisitions and things of that nature,” Perea said. “But when it came down to it, it was the right move for the business, in terms of timeline and the built-in understanding of what accreditation means to [autism therapy].”

Perea said she and Unumb have had a collegial relationship for years and that talks of a potential union of the two organizations began in September 2025. The deal was completed in late December.

“Accreditation is not inherently a profitable venture,” Unumb said. “The subsidiary accreditation body, ACQ, in the initial years wouldn’t have been able to make ends meet and provide quality accreditation evaluation but for the support of CASP.”

CASP is a 501(c)(6) corporation — a nonprofit trade association. Its origins date back to 2009 with the formation of the annual conference, the Council on Autism Services. In 2014, the conference founders established the Clinical Quality and Long-Term Outcomes Committee. In 2015, the conference’s founders, along with executives of its constituent autism therapy organizations, incorporated CASP.

CASP launched the ACQ in 2022. Today, nearly all of the company’s revenue comes from its membership dues and annual conference, according to a previous year’s financial disclosure report. It presently serves about 440 member organizations.

Going forward, all accreditation efforts will operate under the ACQ name and framework.

Unumb notes that an increasing number of states and health plans are mandating accreditation as a condition of participation in clinical networks.

“I believe that is going to exponentially increase in short order,” Unumb said. “Governments are trying to figure out what is quality care and what is not. They need a third-party, neutral entity to evaluate providers.”

More than a dozen payer entities require autism therapy providers to be accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence or ACQ.

She pointed to the government and health plan increasingly scrutinizing the explosive growth in spending on autism therapy services, especially within the Medicaid program. For example, in 2024, the federal government released a report estimating that the State of Indiana made about $56 million in improper payments where the appropriate documentation for claims was not provided to support a payment. It released a similar report that found Wisconsin’s Medicaid program made an estimated $18.5 million in improper payments, where claims documentation did not support the billing code or the units of service billed.

Other segments of health care have seen the development, adoption and evolution of accrediting bodies such as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and the Joint Commission.

Jade Health operated other well-known entities outside of the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. These included the National Autism Data Registry (NADR), a learning hub and a quickstart program for new autism therapy providers. CASP has been developing its own benchmarking system, free for its member organizations. NADR was available on the market through a subscription service.

“We completely believe in the value of benchmarking for providers in this field,” Unumb said. “What it looks like and what it’s called are still under consideration.”

Unumb added that CASP has several projects underway that are similar to the work being done at Jade Health, and the near-term work post-merger will largely focus on which initiatives to keep and which to consolidate.

Along with the merger announcement, CASP also announced that it named Rachel Coburn as its first-ever vice president of accreditation and Abigail Blackman as an accreditation reviewer.