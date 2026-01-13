The SUD M&A Cliff: A Depressed 2026, Smaller Deals and Emerging Opportunities

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

The substance use disorder (SUD) treatment sector is not the growth engine it once was. After a lackluster year of transactions in the space, industry insiders expect dealmaking in SUD to remain depressed until early 2027 amid ongoing Medicaid uncertainties.

SUD deal volume lagged in merger and acquisition activity throughout 2025, compared to the mental health and autism sectors.

Buyers can still make money in the SUD space, but they are increasingly “distracted” and generally have a desire to be in other areas right now, like mental health, autism and intellectual and developmental disability services (IDD), where there are fewer unknowns, Dexter Braff, president of The Braff Group, said during the November Autism Investor Summit conference.

“If you’re in substance use disorder care, this is a scary trend,” Braff said. “It’s dropping fast, … It’s really falling off a cliff, and I’m not sure it’s going to recover.”

The Braff Group is a Pittsburgh-based M&A advisory firm that specializes exclusively in health care services, including behavioral health.

Even at the very end of 2025, an acquisition deal between Ethema Health and Addiction Recovery Care, anticipated to rake in revenue topping $100 million in 2026 was terminated for undisclosed reasons.

Many provisions outlined in the One Big Beautiful Bill don’t take effect until 2027, which is fueling uncertainty for SUD providers, specifically around how Medicaid cuts, eligibility redeterminations and work requirements will impact operations and care.

Since Medicaid is the single largest payer of SUD services, how these aspects will play out is keeping a lot of activity at bay in the meantime.

Entering a mid-term election year will likely add to the complicated landscape ahead, both for operators and investors.

“Will it return to the market we saw in 2021 or 2022? No, it’s not going to do that,” Peter Lynch, associate partner at Stoneridge Partners, told Behavioral Health Business. “And candidly, it shouldn’t. Those were a couple of years when the market got way too frothy, which created some hangovers that have impacted the market for a couple of years now. But as we move into 2026, the big thing impacting SUD that we’re hearing is all this rumbling about what’s going to happen with Medicaid and the Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Stoneridge Partners is a Louisville, Kentucky-based national health care M&A advisory firm that specializes in behavioral health.

“With SUD’s heavy reliance on Medicaid funding, any turbulence around Medicaid and what’s going to happen with that type of reimbursement that’s got people nervous,” Lynch said.

That said, it doesn’t mean there aren’t potential deals on the table. Several private equity players and strategic buyers may use this opportunity to invest with an eye toward returns.

If major industry transactions like the sale of BayMark Health Services and Behavioral Health Group (BHG) — which have both been on the market for a couple of years now – happen, that will signal an upward direction for dealmaking within the SUD sector, industry sources agreed.

“I’d like to see a handful of new private equity entrants into the space. I’d like to see some of the longer-held assets like BHG and BayMark and others that have long been rumored to be trying to sell be cleared up with a new, encouraging and exciting bidder,” Jonathan Bluth, managing director at middle market investment bank Brown Gibbons Lang and Company, told BHB. “Those groups were historically some of the best acquirers of smaller strategic assets, and they’re not acquiring right now. They need to focus internally on the operational improvements and then their eventual sale process.”

However, once those groups have some activity behind them, whether that is a new investor or fresh capital, that will propel “acquisition sprees,” Bluth explained, which will allow smaller companies to chase higher valuations. That renewed activity will also create an environment that looks more attractive for high-quality companies to consider selling for a higher multiple.

Kevin Taggart, managing partner at the health care M&A firm Mertz Taggart echoed this, recounting the player to watch in the sector for signs of recovery.

“BayMark, they’ve been owned by Webster Equity Partners since 2015 – they’re struggling. Discovery just got a new CEO and they haven’t bought anything in a long time. BHG kind of did a process themselves that didn’t work out so well. Pinnacle went through a process a couple of years ago and didn’t sell. Acadia has laid off a bunch of people,” Taggart told BHB. “Those are kind of the headline, bad news shares. We need some of those groups to start having successful exits in order for other private equity groups to feel comfortable coming to space.”

The companies themselves are not struggling to operate, Bluth explained, but “they’re not transactable right now” because of the market environment.

“Once eligibility requirements are rolled out, there could be a period of cash flow shortages that should be corrected in the long term, once these individuals who are proven to have an SUD can then be re-enrolled in their insurance,” Bluth said. “But there could be a period of time where the providers won’t get paid. That uncertainty is a reason why people aren’t transacting.”

But this doesn’t mean deals aren’t happening, Taggart added, and some investors feel it’s a good time to buy.

“Smaller deals are getting done,” Taggart said. “There are still groups coming in to try and start now, because they realize that now is probably a pretty good time to buy, too. So, we’re talking to a lot of different groups that are very interested in trying to find SUD businesses at the moment.”

There is also still a lot of good news in the SUD transaction space, too, Lynch said, even though the primary focus is on its downturn.

“Interest rates are down and there’s still a lot of dry powder out there,” Lynch said. “Unfortunately, every time you read new data about what’s going on with the market and the need for the services, it’s bad news. Bad news from the standpoint of the country with addiction rates, but good news for the business side. I don’t think anybody feels like the demand for services is going to go down. So a lot of people still view the longer term, or even the mid- to longer term market as being very positive.”

But to make a successful exit in this type of market is going to look different than it has before. Dotting the i’s and crossing t’s will be more important than ever in the meantime, Bluth said.

“Good quality companies find it easier to transact in any market,” Bluth said. ”The way to present as a good company is to do the prep work with a strong QofE [quality of earnings] to ensure that the accounting is durable. It’s important to retain strong legal counsel to make sure the organization is structured in a tax-efficient way, and that there aren’t deal-limiting contracts or structures in place that could derail a transaction. To present a company as clean as possible is going to prove to be more important than ever.”