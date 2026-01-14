Adults with Autism Need Services But Face Coverage, Access Barriers

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

Autism diagnoses are rising, and not only among children. Adults between 26 and 34 years old are increasingly being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) — with a 450% increase in diagnoses among this age range occurring between 2011 and 2022 alone.

Much of the increase has been driven by greater awareness of ASD symptoms, broader diagnostic criteria and better access to assessments, but the increases are met by a system that hasn’t changed. Autism’s mainstay therapy, applied behavioral analysis (ABA), is generally capped at 21 in most states for services and coverage.

It’s what’s known in the industry as the “service cliff,” a term coined because, as children age out of care or adults receive diagnoses beyond age 21, there are few places they can turn to for care that meets their needs.

“As a field, we are getting so much better at early diagnosis and early detection — by educating providers, technology, etc. — that the hope is we are, over time, going to see fewer kids diagnosed later in life,” Brittany Rader, president of clinical services at Behavioral Framework, told Behavioral Health Business.

Behavioral Framework is a provider of ABA therapy in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.

As with many things in health care, the state-by-state specifics and services available do vary, but on the whole, most states cap mandated coverage for autism care at or below age 21. Medicaid must cover medically necessary services, including ABA, for those under 21, but after that, the options are either state-specific, limited, or carved out via waivers.

Self-funded employer plans are not bound by state age limits and may cover ABA for adults with a proper diagnosis, but even getting a proper diagnosis after 21 can be a challenge.

There are increasing efforts to enact mental health parity laws to challenge the stringent age caps, but many states or insurers ignore them in practice. It often leaves adults with ASD to navigate options alone – or in some cases, forgo care and services entirely, even when it’s necessary.

“You have to have a very specific diagnosis in order to get services, based on how the law was written,” Carly Ott, a board member of the Autism Society of America, told BHB. “Because there’s still so much stigma in society, a lot of diagnosis teams try to give out the minimum viable diagnosis because they think they’re doing the right thing by people.”

Autism Society of America is one of the oldest autism education and advocacy nonprofits in the U.S.

In reality, that can make things more difficult for diagnosed individuals. Ott received an ASD diagnosis at 28, and her journey to find a physician who would evaluate and diagnose her as an adult was its own challenge. Since then, she has tried to navigate the various state-to-state resources available, which has led to many dead ends and headaches, but also a clarity about where the system needs improvement most.

Her experience receiving support and resources in her former home state of California is starkly different from the services and support available to her where she now resides in Iowa.

“The biggest reason why we have a huge gap in services for folks that are older is that medical professionals who do the diagnosing for any type of disability, not just this, generally, don’t have any clue what types of accommodations or supports are available or that people could need or use,” Ott said.

The greatest areas of need are in independent living skills, peer support to navigate complex systems to get the resources in the first place and advocates, she said. Oftentimes, even if services exist, individuals in need of them may not be aware of them or find it extraordinarily challenging to make a phone call or fill out overly complex forms to engage with them.

Where the breakdown happens

Despite the influx of adult diagnoses, there’s little innovation in care across the autism therapy sector for this population, which means more adults are being diagnosed, but not receiving what they need on the other side of it.

“We have ABA for early intervention. We are missing a core treatment, a similar type of service for those that are 16, 17, 18 years old, and beyond,” Rader said. “That, to me, is really a comprehensive team of people that are helping that child purely focus on preparing for adulthood and potentially living alone or holding jobs.”

Not only that, but there’s also a lack of research in this vein, limiting options and innovation, too.

“Why can’t we extrapolate innovation further? When it comes to any new service you want to offer to a child, talk to autistic adults,” Ott said. “We can look at how their version of this intervention could help. Let’s see how this would work for adults, because there are a lot more adults out there who could probably use that service and may even be willing and able to pay for it, or have employer insurance that can pay for it.”

Autism doesn’t “go away” when individuals age, but such a heavy focus on early interventions for children with ASD has overshadowed the needs of adults with the same diagnosis. Early intervention is critical care, but shouldn’t be the only focus, Alisha Simpson-Watt, founder and executive clinical director of Collaborative ABA Services, told BHB.

“You want to get diagnosed early, so a lot of the focus is on early intervention,” Simpson-Watt said. “But I feel like they also should shift some of that focus on adulthood and the transitional moments where they need it the most.”

Collaborative ABA Services is a Connecticut-based provider of ABA therapy, diagnostics and support for children and adolescents diagnosed with autism, as well as their families.

The rising diagnosis statistics among adults should make a case for insurers and federal health systems to consider “restructuring and putting age limits on a diagnosis of autism” so that access to resources, services and information is clear for any age, she added.

“There is a lack of research that supports specific types of intensive interventions to children who are older with autism, regardless of when they’ve been diagnosed, regardless of when or how much treatment they’ve had, and so that is very limiting,” Rader echoed. “I think the biggest problem is the lack of support that the older population has.”

Many adults with ASD may not need intensive behavioral interventions (although some may), but rather assistance with learning how to take the bus, meal planning, interpreting government forms, or finding a new job, for instance. There are independent living facilities that support these services and other organizations out there that engage with adults who have ASD in these ways, but a lack of reimbursement options for adults with autism is often a barrier to offering them at all beyond age 21.

“There should be, from a billing perspective, a way to word it so that it’s understood by the insurance companies that these are short-term rehabilitative services,” Ott said. “Long-term things also have their own separate billing codes, but I would love for there to be folks who work on this together as a way to think about how to have more productive members of society.”

Parity and the path forward

When children age out of care or an adult receives a diagnosis beyond 21, payers often won’t reimburse for services at all. But there is a building wave of momentum from within the industry to reevaluate service caps as more push for parity enforcement.

In 2022, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network commercial plans removed their age limit on autism services, including ABA, allowing members to continue accessing care beyond 19 when deemed “medically necessary.”

Building on this, last January, the U.S. Departments of Treasury, Labor and Health and Human Services released a report to Congress underscoring the harms that excluding benefits like ABA therapy coverage after age 18, signaling that these cutoffs are in violation of parity laws.

Still, there is much work to be done before this type of care access and reimbursement for it is broadened to all ages across states.

“Reimbursement is tricky just everywhere,” Emily Lorah, the executive director of ABA services and regional centers at Roman Empire Agency, told BHB.”Unless you take private pay, which a lot of people can’t afford. I mean, that would be like going to the doctor and paying out of pocket. It’s very expensive, … The hard part is that this is such a good service and beneficial service to individuals that I feel like insurance companies in the state can definitely budget more money towards this.”

Roman Empire Agency provides autism therapy and intellectual and developmental disability services across eight states.

Of course, Lorah added, habits are harder to change as we get older in general, which is why early intervention is such a key focus. But those who don’t receive early diagnoses are often left feeling lost when they do. Which is why age shouldn’t matter, she said, but what does become limiting in the current reimbursement frameworks is providing the services and budgeting for small operations.

“We’re providing a service that is going to help them become more independent in life,” Lorah said. “I don’t think it necessarily differs too much across the ages, but I think just in general, it’s tricky, because companies can only pay staff a certain amount of money. Then on top of that, there’s business expenses.”

As the field matures and pushes for parity enforcement grow, addressing parity is “the number one” thing that Rader sees as helping keep people on steady ground rather than falling off the services cliff.

Number two, she said, “is being less prescriptive on what we can target as providers, specifically excluding the focus of adaptive skills or functional life skills, because providers view that as a parent responsibility, not a treatment recommendation.”