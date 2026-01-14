Webster Equity Partners Sells InBloom Autism Services

Webster Equity Partners has sold InBloom Autism Services, an applied behavior analysis (ABA) and autism therapy provider.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based health care-focused private equity firm did not disclose to whom or which firm they sold their interest and declined to answer specific questions from Behavioral Health Business.

An executive with Webster Equity Partners confirmed the firm sold the company. Calex Partners, a New York City-based M&A advisory firm, disclosed that it worked with InBloom Austin Services as the exclusive financial advisor.

Calex Partners has been part of several notable deals involving autism therapy providers. Some of the deals over the last few years include the acquisition of Proud Moments ABA by Nautic Partners, Behavioral Innovations by Tenex Capital Management and the sale of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) to a group that involved CARD’s founder, Doreen Granpeesheh. The firm says it has worked on 22 such deals.

Further details about the InBloom Autism Services are not presently available.

Webster Equity Partners acquired InBloom Autism Services in 2018. The deal appears to have been completed near the end of 2025. The seven-year hold period may have been affected by the onset of COVID and various forces that led to a significant slowdown in deal volume in 2023, making the end of the stereotypical five-year private-equity hold period. The Braff Group’s tracking of deal data reveals that deal volumes decreased by half from the previous year.

The Braff Group presented data at Behavioral Health Business’ Autism Investor Summit East that showed the median hold period for private equity-backed transactions is 3.8 years.

In 2024, Behavioral Health Business identified InBloom Autism Services as a company to watch for a potential sale. Earlier this week, it announced that it had opened three clinics in Connecticut.