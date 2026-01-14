Without Warning SAMHSA Cuts $2B in Grants, ‘Destabilizing’ Many SUD Programs

Late Tuesday evening, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) abruptly terminated possibly up to $2 billion across more than 2,000 grants — effective immediately — awarded for work in the mental health and addiction treatment space.

The news was delivered to grant recipients on Jan. 13 via letters that state that SAMHSA is making the change to align more closely with its current priorities. Some estimates place the cuts at more than 2,800 grants.

“SAMHSA is adjusting its discretionary award portfolio, which includes terminating some of its awards, in order to better prioritize agency resources towards the above-mentioned priorities,” one of the letters obtained by Behavioral Health Business reads.

The priorities SAMHSA lays out include a stated focus on “promoting innovative programs and interventions that address the rising rates of mental illness and substance abuse conditions, overdose, and suicide and their connections to chronic diseases, homelessness and other challenges…” It also provides a link to the agency’s adjusted strategic priorities.

The cancellation of these grant awards appears to be irreversible. While in other cases, SAMHSA has discretion to suspend rather than immediately terminate an award so that recipients can take corrective action to keep the funding intact, in the letter, the agency notes it will not allow that.

“After review and consideration, no corrective action is possible here since no corrective action could align the award with current agency priorities,” the letter reads.

Impacted organizations have 120 days from Jan. 13 to “liquidate all financial obligations incurred prior to termination” of the grant awards.

“The focus was primarily on what are called the programs of regional and national significance, or PRNS. These programs combine for $2 billion and that’s using SAMHSA’s own congressional justification of that category of funding,” Jonah Cunningham, the president and CEO of the National Association of County Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Directors, told BHB. “The cancellation letters from what we’ve seen are still very much developing, as this entails over 2,000 grants, so the data is slowly coming together.”

The National Association of County Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Directors (NACBHDD) is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization that provides membership, advocacy and resources to professionals working in county behavioral health.

Following SAMHSA’s distribution of the grant termination letters, NACBHDD sent a notice to its members recounting an estimated total loss in funding of $2 billion, based on the budget for the programs of regional and national significance, which appear to be the most impacted.

While the full scope of impact has yet to be realized, from early estimates, Cunningham told members in the note that it appears everything is affected except for: substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery services block grants, community mental health services block grants, state opioid response grants and funding for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) and the 988 crisis line.

“If the past is any prologue, there will be a lawsuit similar to the abrupt cancellation of ARPA funds, but that takes time and doesn’t speak to the future of an agency that has been largely downsized and with many functions outsourced to other agencies,” Cunningham wrote to members.

BHB reached out to SAMHSA for clarity on the exact total of grant terminations and insight into what changed within its strategic priorities that led to the cancellation of funding for programs it previously supported. The agency has yet to respond.

Early glimpses of impact indicate many of the programs impacted focus on substance use disorder (SUD) care through street medicine for individuals experiencing homelessness, along with addiction and mental illness.

The Trump administration had previously taken a stance against some street medicine programs and SUD care practices like harm reduction, pulling support for practices in those areas.

Still, some providers are seeing a silver lining in this situation. A BHB source noted that this could force providers to move away from non-sustainable funding sources, such as grants, and to more permanent sources of funding.

The SUD sector was already facing a challenging 2026 as organizations brace for uncertainties around Medicaid cuts and redeterminations to take effect next year. The effects of the newly announced SAMHSA cuts are compounded by the Trump administration’s decision from last spring to consolidate the entity into the Administration for a Healthy America, which came with additional staff cuts and funding changes.

Now, some organizations may be forced to shut their doors and cease operations entirely due to these losses.

Multiple industry and legal associations have come out in opposition to the Trump administration’s actions, with the National Council for Mental Wellbeing contextualizing the effect as harmful to “not abstract budget lines — they are lifelines.”

“These terminations, alongside the massive cuts to Medicaid, will completely destabilize the system that supports treatment and harm reduction for individuals with substance use and MH conditions,” Paul Samuels, the director and president of Legal Action Center, said in a statement. “We urge the administration to rethink this short-sighted and dangerous action. And we implore Congress to immediately step up and reinstate these terminated grants.”

Two programs overseen by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) were cut as a result of SAMHSA’s actions: the APA’s workforce development initiative and a school program called “Notice. Talk. Act.”

“Our workforce development initiative has touched the lives of so many of our members who’ve gone on to careers serving Americans in rural and urban communities who are struggling with mental health,” Dr. Marketa M. Wills, APA’s CEO and medical director, said in a public statement. “Notice. Talk. Act. … has meant school employees, whether they are teachers or bus drivers, can feel more confident helping young people talk about mental health. We can only imagine the good that the thousands of other programs that were eliminated were doing, and we call on the administration to reinstate the funding immediately.”

Since Congress allocated the funding, it remains to be seen if they will take action to reinstate the terminated grants or if lawsuits will follow.

While membership and advocacy organizations await clarity on the full depth of impact from the latest SAMHSA cuts, the LAC has requested that impacted organizations fill out a form to increase transparency of the effects.