Behavioral Health Executives Chart 2026 Opportunities, Challenges at JPM

We’re still weeks away from Q4 earnings calls. But some of the biggest publicly traded companies in the behavioral health world are beginning to spell out their priorities for 2026 at the J.P.M. Healthcare Conference.

Talkspace (Nasdaq: Talk) is doubling down on its AI strategy, hoping to make a mark on the mental health segment before general-purpose large language models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT and Claude, take over the space.

And both Talkspace and Teladoc’s (NYSE: TDOC) virtual mental health platform BetterHelp are focusing their efforts on in-network partnerships with payers. Talkspace, which started these efforts years ago, is now in the phase of spreading awareness that its offerings are available through insurance benefits. Despite recent struggles, BetterHelp is betting big on insurance networks, having just inked its first payer deals.

I think this trend signals a fundamental shift in the industry. The era of scaling cash-pay providers is waning, replaced by strategies centered on insurance networks and enterprise partnerships.

As for legacy players, there are few competing with the scale of Acadia Healthcare (Nasdaq: ACHC) in the mental health space. Still, the provider is facing significant headwinds between its legal woes and Medicaid cutbacks. The company has notably struggled over the last year and it looks like those challenges are not easing up anytime soon. Yet, the company is looking to expand and continue its joint venture strategy.

Talkspace focuses on AI efforts

Talkspace is looking to differentiate its AI efforts from general-purpose LLMs entering the mental health market.

The company’s CEO, Dr. John Cohen, said that behavioral health chatbots have a lot of potential benefits to patients: they are low-cost, anonymous and easy to access. Still, ChatGPT and some of the other large AI companies have come under fire for allegedly inducing psychosis and prompting suicide, which could put a cloud over all AI efforts in mental health.

“I believe that in some sense, this [the rise of AI bots] is a very good thing relative to the democratization of mental health, meaning millions more people now have access to some sort of support,” Cohen said. “However, despite the fact that all these millions of people have access, the general-purpose LLMs were never built to support mental health, leading to what I referred to earlier as a rash of reported harmful outcomes. Mental health support requires something much more specialized and nuanced, including challenging distorted thinking, recognizing delusions and identifying risk in real time.”

Talkspace is building out its own AI chatbot, which Cohen claims is the “first safe AI agent, specifically designed for mental health support.” The technology was developed in accordance with clinical standards and is HIPAA-compliant.

​Cohen said the new technology could help guide patients to the right type of therapy and the right therapist. Additionally, it could be used to screen patients for conditions such as postpartum depression early on. The company will be able to alert therapists to any suicide, homicide, or violence risk. And live professional therapists will be watching the interactions to ensure, if needed, a patient can be escalated to a clinical professional.

​This new effort comes as AI companies ChatGPT and Anthropomorphic have doubled down on their health care efforts.

​But AI isn’t the only focus for the virtual behavioral health company. At the end of 2021, Talkspace began pivoting its focus from a cash-pay model to an in-network provider model. Today, the company works with a variety of commercial and Medicaid plans. That transition has helped turn the company’s financial situation around.

​The next phase for the company is really doubling down on consumer awareness. Cohen noted that 44% of customers know that Talkspace is a covered service, and the company’s goal is to expand that number.

​Another component of the awareness campaign appears to be partnering with distribution partners. For example, it inked a deal with Amazon so Talkspace services could be booked through Amazon’s Health Connector, and it also made a deal with ZocDoc.

​Most consumers want covered benefits, so I think spreading the word that these services are covered by insurance is a smart move that has already paid off. And a good case study for others trying out this change of approach.

Teladoc tries to pull BetterHelp out of the doldrums

Teladoc’s (NYSE: TDOC) virtual therapy subsidiary BetterHelp is among the companies experimenting with in-network strategies to attract more clients.

BetterHelp has struggled over the past few years. But BetterHelp is betting on the move from cash pay to in-network payment in the future.

​“It’s a business that has been under pressure in recent years, since 2023 and predominantly in the US, where we have a direct-to-consumer cash pay model, and that’s been a challenging environment, and continues to be,” Chuck Divita, Teladoc CEO, said at the J.P.M Healthcare Conference. “That’s why when I joined 18 months ago, we made the strategic decision to take BetterHelp into the insurance-covered benefit space.”​

Divita said he foresees that having the services become an in-network benefit could boost conversion. Currently, less than 20% of people who start the registration process convert into active, paying users.

Divita also noted that if BetterHelp’s sessions are a covered benefit, it can lead to more sessions per user, since individuals who need more therapy don’t have to make a financial decision to access them.

Teladoc jump-started its in-network mental health efforts through the acquisition of UpLift in April. At the J.P.M conference, Divita revealed that BetterHelp has now rolled out its health insurance coverage to 12 U.S. state markets, plus Washington D.C. and plans to expand these efforts over the next year.

“We’re methodically rolling this out because we want to make sure we have a strong user experience that I mentioned earlier, as well as to be able to meet the demand,” Divita said. “BetterHelp has a massive brand awareness and a massive funnel, and we want to make sure that as we offer insurance, we’re able to meet the demand with the network.”

​Consumers are looking for options for covered benefits, so I think this pivot is a smart move for the company overall. And Talkspace had a successful transition already.

​Acadia faces significant headwinds

​After a financially challenging 2025, Acadia Healthcare is holding tight to its vision that adding new beds will translate into at least $150 million in additional earnings once it reaches full occupancy levels.

​Simultaneously, company executives are anticipating challenges from slower-than-expected occupancy ramp-ups in new facilities and ongoing payer pressures – particularly in Medicaid, which will impact volumes and rates.

​Over the last three years, Acadia has added 2,500 new beds across its 277 facilities in 40 states and Puerto Rico. The company aims to add between 500 and 700 in 2026, which CEO Chris Hunter sees as a “powerful untapped earnings and free cash flow growth engine,” he said during the 44th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

​“Despite some of the near-term ramp challenges, we still believe that the long-term opportunity for our recent investments is very compelling,” Hunter said.

​Although Acadia has not yet released its fourth-quarter earnings, Hunter shared that for its 2026 outlook, the company expects to reduce its capital expenditures by at least $300 million for the year and anticipates it will decline further in 2027.

​That reduction, he said, should enable Acadia to generate “meaningful free cash flow.”

​A sharp pivot from the predictions Acadia executives shared one year ago at the last J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, when they predicted the company could hit profitability in 2025 or 2026.

​Instead, 2025 was fraught with hurdles from higher-than-expected liability costs, litigation costs, layoffs and facility closures.​

“We do anticipate continued softness and acute care Medicaid volumes, along with continued payer-related pressures, consistent with trends observed throughout 2025,” Hunter said. “We’re also closely monitoring the reimbursement environment, which continues to evolve as government payers face significant cost pressures.”

​There are several headwinds the company faces in the year ahead, but it’s relying on tailwinds from its joint venture (JV) partnerships with large health systems like Tufts Medicine and Orlando Health to carry it through.

​“These are facilities that new JV partners will open this year,” Hunter said. “These additions are expected to contribute meaningfully to both state same-store volume and EBITDA as they ramp over the next several years and reach their full performance potential.”

​The company is also hopeful that these partnerships will help with its legal woes, too.

​“We’ll have more JV facilities and health systems that want us to be the provider of choice and better outcomes should lead to lower litigation costs in the future,” Hunter said.

​Acadia’s challenges are far from over. After the Medicaid cuts take effect and the organization has resolved all its legal battles, investors and the public will have a clearer idea of where the company stands going forward. Until then, we’ll be watching for ways the company is working to boost revenue.

–Ashleigh Hollowell contributed to this report