This article is sponsored by Intrepid Investment Bankers. Behavioral health deal-making continues to evolve with investor interest in new delivery models underpinned by massive secular tailwinds and unmet patient needs. In this Voices interview, Behavioral Health Business sits down with Adam Abramowitz, Co-Founder, Managing Director and Co-Head of Healthcare, Intrepid Investment Bankers, to explore how today’s M&A landscape is taking shape and what operators should expect heading into 2026.
Behavioral Health Business: What aspects of your life or career have most shaped your approach to your work today?
Adam Abramowitz: One experience that has really shaped my recent work was co-founding Intrepid Investment Bankers. It was definitely scary to walk into an empty office one day and say, “We’re going to start an investment bank.” But we did it, with some longtime partners I really trusted, and I was excited to take that leap at the stage of my career I was in.
Becoming an entrepreneur, not just a deal advisor, helped me better connect with my entrepreneurial clients. When I go to advise them on their transactions, I’ve truly walked in their shoes. I’ve built a business from the ground up, and I’ve also exited one. That experience gives me a deeper understanding of what they’re going through and, ultimately, makes me a more thoughtful advisor.
Where are you seeing the most interest in behavioral and mental health dealmaking in the current landscape?
We’re seeing quite a bit of interest in programs that are more outpatient-focused. There’s growing attention around partial hospitalization programs (PHPs) and intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), and it really feels like these models are evolving to align with care that allows patients to maintain their everyday lives.
At the same time, payers seem increasingly receptive to these types of programs, especially when they can deliver strong clinical outcomes at a lower cost. So, we’re seeing private equity take a hard look at these areas, and there’s momentum building around them right now.
What levels of care or types of care programs are most appealing to investors?
Like what I mentioned earlier, PHP and IOP programs are garnering attention. But another area that’s drawing interest for a while, though it feels like it’s accelerating, is care that focuses on the underlying mental health issues driving substance use.
We’re seeing strong investor interest in programs with a dual diagnosis approach, as well as pure-play mental health offerings. These are the types of models that buyers are really honing in on right now.
How are virtual or telehealth models impacting the landscape? And how do investors view these models?
Virtual and telehealth models are creating a lot more access for patients. It can be hard to get care. Even in big cities, let alone rural markets, some patients wait months to see a provider. So virtual programs are helping bridge that gap, especially in suburban and rural areas.
That said, some people still view these programs as having limitations in terms of what they can achieve. But they’re gaining adoption. We’re also seeing some virtual-only programs expanding more on a direct-to-consumer basis, and a few of those models are growing quickly.
One of the challenges to mental telehealth is how to avoid being seen as just an e-commerce front-end. How do you build real connections with patients and create barriers to entry? Because if it’s easy to stand up a virtual program, it’s also easy for a patient to switch. That’s where we’re seeing a focus on proprietary clinical approaches or unique models to help stand out in a crowded space.
Are you seeing more interest in add-on acquisitions, or are larger companies more focused on de novo growth?
I’m seeing more interest in de novo opportunities right now. Valuations for top-quality businesses are still high, and I think a lot of larger strategics are saying, “If I can go build something from scratch, I know exactly what it’s going to cost and what the ramp-up looks like.” So, we’re seeing parties lean into that model because it feels more controllable.
There’s still interest in acquisitions, but it’s more selective. Buyers are generally looking for transformative deals that get them a good foothold into a completely new service area or a new geography. For more less transformative targets, they’re either being really picky or shifting their focus to de novo.
What have been the major challenges to getting deals done in the current environment?
I think the first challenge is valuation expectations. A lot of companies sold at sky-high valuations in 2020 and 2021, and many entrepreneurs are still using those deals as a benchmark. But the reality is, those kinds of valuations just aren’t in the market today, and that can create a bid-ask spread that slows things down.
Second, a lot of the major consolidators in this space are still digesting prior acquisitions. They’re taking time to stabilize operations and make sure their current operations are on solid footing before pursuing more deals. Even if the seller is ready, many buyers are more inwardly focused right now.
Lastly, there’s a real heightened level of scrutiny around compliance and regulatory issues. No one wants to step offside, so we’re seeing much more intense diligence processes, especially when it comes to policies and compliance infrastructure.
Do you expect more deal flow in 2026? What is your outlook for activity and interest in the sector?
Yes — we’re staying quite busy. We’ve got a strong pipeline of deals we’re expecting in 2026, so I do think we’ll see more deal flow in the coming year. The macro trends are still driving a lot of interest in the space, and there’s quite a bit of private equity capital looking for behavioral health opportunities.
I also think private equity is getting smarter. Increasingly, investors know exactly what they’re looking for based on what’s worked and what hasn’t. Some firms want residential programs, but we’re seeing growing demand for outpatient models. A lot of private equity firms are also behind on their investment deployment timelines, so they need to put capital to work, and mental and behavioral health consistently ranks near the top of the list when we talk to them.
Behavioral health is one of those rare spaces where you can do well by doing good. There are real people and families behind the stats, and it’s incredible to watch these programs grow and help more people get access to care.
