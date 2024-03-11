EdTheory Expands Into Center-Based ABA Therapy As Proficio Therapy Services

EdTheory, a special education and K-12 mental services provider, has expanded into center-based applied behavioral analysis (ABA) services.
The company, which also offers ABA therapy in schools, homes and via telehealth, is aligning its affiliate companies, Proficio Speech Therapy Group and AGES Learning Solutions, to launch a new ABA company, Proficio Therapy Services (PTS).
Fairfield, California-based PTS will offer a wide range of services for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or related disorders in its centers, including ABA therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy and psychological services.
“PTS, with its inspiring Leadership team, amazing talent and most importantly, right attitude, robust work ethos and work culture is a natural and organic fit into the EdTheory family,” Marvel Philip, founder and CEO of the EdTheory Group, said in a statement.
Pleasanton, California-based EdTheory provides contract therapy and teaching services to schools. The Certified Non-Public Agency has partnered with more than 300 school districts since its inception in 2018. Its service lines include special education, occupational therapy, physical therapy, behavioral health and nursing.
EdTheory investor and executive board member Pradeesh Thomas will head up PTS as its CEO. Thomas has previously acted as managing partner at Harmony Ventures, an Indian venture capital investment firm.
“Happy to share our expansion into comprehensive autism clinics across the San Francisco Bay area and Salt Lake City, Utah,” Thomas wrote on LinkedIn.
The new ABA provider will offer evidence-based holistic care tailored to each patient at one of its five centers in California and Utah. The company plans to open two more California-based centers.
EdTheory’s move into clinic-based ABA demonstrates a commitment to diversification, given its existing ABA services in homes, schools and via telehealth.
In-center ABA therapy can be the most affordable and efficient modality for providers, and allows clinicians to foster a sense of community with co-workers, which may reduce staff turnover.
Multiple modalities enable clinicians to deliver the type of care best suited to the individual. It also prevents patients from seeking alternative forms of care from other providers, thereby maximizing revenue opportunities.
Analysts forecast that ABA companies will be prime targets for 2024 dealmaking. Once sky-high valuations have now fallen back to earth, making for attractive acquisitions for investors.
School-based ABA may be particularly appealing because of the secure customer base and scope. Making deals with school districts can result in lower customer acquisition costs and limited work hours can improve provider retention.