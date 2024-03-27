DraftKings Partners with Kindbridge to Offer Behavioral Health Support for Players at Risk of Problem Gambling

Sports betting company DraftKings has teamed up with Kindbridge Behavioral Health in an effort to provide therapy to individuals with a gambling problem.
The partnership, which started as a pilot program in Colorado, will now run in all 25 states where DraftKings operates.
When an individual with a DraftKings account opts to “self-exclude” from gaming, indicating a temporary break from betting activities, they can access mental health assessments, care providers and personalized care plan through Kindbridge.
“DraftKings’ integration of direct care into their platform, in collaboration with Kindbridge across 25 states, marks a significant step in enhancing player health. This effort underlines our commitment to combat problem gaming with personalized, accessible support,” Daniel Umfleet, CEO of Kindbridge, said in a statement. “This collaboration sets a new industry benchmark for comprehensive care, ensuring swift and essential support is accessible to those in need.”
Kindbridge Behavioral Health is a virtual care company that specializes in treating individuals for behavioral addictions. Its services include an employee assistance program, group therapy, individual counseling and therapist education and training.
“We appreciate the opportunity to deepen our collaboration with Kindbridge Behavioral Health and strengthen our commitment to providing important resources to those experiencing potential indications of problem gaming,” Jennifer Aguiar, DraftKings’ chief compliance officer
said in a statement. “For those who recognize signs of problem gaming and decide to utilize our tools to self-exclude, they now have access to therapy and treatment free of cost through Kindbridge Behavioral Health.”
Sports betting is on the rise as more states legalize the practice. More than 30 states have legalized sports betting, according to CBS Sports.
This comes as many are struggling with gambling addiction and providers are struggling to keep up with the demand. According to Yale Medicine, about 1% of the population has a gambling disorder. Individuals with behavioral health conditions are at an increased risk for gambling disorders. In fact, people with psychiatric disorders are 17 times more likely to develop a gambling problem, according to Yale Medicine.