Frontline Honors: Afrah Ali, Compass Health Center

Afrah Ali, Group Therapist II, Trauma for Compass Health Center, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for patients of all age ranges and behavioral health professionals; and an advocate for patients of all ages, their industry, and their peers.
Behavioral Health Business caught up with Ali to discuss their time in the behavioral health industry.
BHB: What drew you to this industry?
Ali: I used to work with many folks who were unsafe and needed their basic needs met. I was drawn to my current industry to see what could happen once safety and stabilization were available.
BHB: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Ali: I have learned that at the core, human beings long for safety and connection. Since diving into group therapy, I have witnessed the power for connection amongst strangers from all backgrounds and experiences. Trauma has so much power to take away and there is so much possibility to regain.
BHB: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Ali: My favorite part is being a part of every day connection and hope – through patient experiences, the treatment process, and with my team. It is a privilege to walk alongside vulnerability and openness each day. As heavy as trauma work can be, there are equal opportunities for connection, joy, and laughter. I love getting to hold and be part of all those experiences.
