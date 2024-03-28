Frontline Honors: Amairani Rolon-Esquivel, 360 Behavioral Health

Amairani Rolon-Esquivel, Clinical Supervisor for 360 Behavioral Health, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for patients of all age ranges and behavioral health professionals; and an advocate for patients of all ages, their industry, and their peers.
Behavioral Health Business caught up with Rolon-Esquivel to discuss their time in the behavioral health industry.
BHB: What drew you to this industry?
Rolon-Esquivel: Fate. I always knew I wanted to be in a field that I felt passionate about, and that made me feel fulfilled. However, I did not discover behavioral health until later. While managing life’s natural turbulence, I ended up discovering behavioral health. I instantly felt passionate towards it and grew within the field, both in my education and professional development. This field combines my interests of data collection and analysis with the real-life application and human empathy aspect.
BHB: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Rolon-Esquivel: One size does not fit all. Humans are complex beings. They have unique experiences and needs that require unique solutions. Their needs also change from day to day, so what worked yesterday may not work today. We need to be able to adapt to these changes almost as quickly as they are occurring.
BHB: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Rolon-Esquivel: My absolute favorite part is working with individuals directly, calculating and seeing their progress. It is incredibly rewarding to see the individuals I work with improve and meet their goals.
BHB: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Rolon-Esquivel: I would like more individuals to know that my job is a lot more technical than others would assume. There is a lot of planning, preparing, and measuring that goes into it. Most of all, I would like them to know more about the individuals I work with. I would like there to be more awareness of behavioral health and what individuals who receive behavioral health treatment experience.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2023, visit frontlinehonors.agingmedia.com