Frontline Honors: Kristy Geiszler, LCSW, evolvedMD

Kristy Geiszler, Clinical Manager for evolvedMD, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for patients of all age ranges and behavioral health professionals; and an advocate for patients of all ages, their industry, and their peers.
Behavioral Health Business caught up with Geiszler to discuss their time in the behavioral health industry.
BHB: What drew you to this industry?
Geiszler: I have always been driven to help others. Even as a kid, I felt deep compassion for others, but didn’t know what to do with it. I also lived a sheltered life, so it wasn’t until I started volunteering at a domestic violence shelter that I realized that there are so many people going through difficult times, and that I could make a meaningful difference. I started learning different ways I could help my community by becoming a social worker. I was lucky enough to get an internship at a hospital and then started working in that setting, marrying both social work and the medical world. Now, I have the pleasure of providing and managing behavioral health care in the primary care setting through an innovative collaborative care model.
BHB: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Geiszler: My biggest lesson is that everyone has a story. I love that my patients feel comfortable telling me their story, even the bad parts. I teach this to my own children and encourage them to have compassion for others, and to not judge based on what we can see in front of us. There is always more to a person; usually there is a lot of pain and suffering we don’t see.
BHB: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Geiszler: My favorite part of my job is seeing my patients’ success, especially when they can teach or help someone else because of what they have learned in therapy. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
BHB: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Geiszler: I want society to know that it is ok to ask for help and it is my job to validate that. I want them to know that there are many qualified counselors and therapists who truly want to make a difference in their lives.
BHB: What may be one thing leaders don’t know, that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Geiszler: I wish leaders knew how difficult it is for vulnerable populations to access care. Whether it’s stigma, unaffordable treatment, or long wait times, it’s often difficult for them to find timely, high-quality services. It’s another reason I love being in the primary care setting; it increases access to stigma-free, affordable, and timely behavioral health care.
