Frontline Honors: Nina Rudnick, Catalight

Nina Rudnick, Vice President of Diagnostic and Psychological Assessments for Catalight, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for patients of all age ranges and behavioral health professionals; and an advocate for patients of all ages, their industry, and their peers.
Behavioral Health Business caught up with Rudnick to discuss their time in the behavioral health industry.
BHB: What drew you to this industry?
Rudnick: Since my graduate program time, I have been drawn to children, adolescents and their families affected by medical and psychological challenges. I find immense fulfillment in helping caregivers comprehend their child’s special needs and how it impacts the family dynamic. Being able to support caregivers and their children in their neurodevelopmental journey is deeply satisfying to me.
BHB: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Rudnick: My favorite part of my work is the opportunity to work directly with children, utilizing my passion for helping them grow and thrive. Additionally, I love staying updated on the latest research and incorporating new findings into our practice, ensuring we provide the best possible care. Most rewarding is understanding the ripple effect our services have on children, families and communities, knowing that our efforts create a lasting positive impact beyond the immediate interactions. Catalight is helping to innovate the way the industry cares for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families and I’m incredibly proud to be on that forefront with them.
BHB: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Rudnick: It’s important for people to understand that assessment is the initial step towards gaining deeper insights into their child, but it doesn’t alter who their child is! Instead, it helps to contextualize their needs, aiding caregivers in parenting and finding services that are specifically appropriate for the individual. While the idea of an assessment and possible neurodevelopmental diagnosis may seem daunting, it’s one of the bravest acts caregivers can undertake for their neurodiverse children. It’s a step toward understanding and providing the best possible support for their unique journey.
BHB: What may be one thing leaders don’t know, that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Rudnick: In my profession, collaboration among medical professionals, psychologists, parents and other contacts (such as teachers, family members and other significant adults) is not just important, but absolutely critical. Good evaluations rely on trusting and listening to parents as integral members of the team. It’s through this collective effort that we can provide the most comprehensive and effective support for children and adolescents navigating neurodevelopmental challenges.
