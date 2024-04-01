Autism Accreditation Org BHCOE Rebrands to Jade Health

The applied behavioral analysis (ABA) accreditation body the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) announced a rebrand to Jade Health.
The company cited the move as an intention to match its values with its branding. It will continue to use the name BHCOE Accreditation for its accreditation services but will use the name Jade Health as the official company name and for its learning hub.
“The name Jade is regarded as a symbol of well-being and healing, and it is valued for its transparency and clarity,” Anya Perea, Jade’s CEO, said in a statement. “The positive impact the company can make is much more meaningful when our actions are infused with this spirit and guided by these values at every step.”
Los Angeles-based Jade Health was founded in 2015 and represents 47 states and 25,000 clinicians. In addition to its accreditation services, the company maintains an ABA data registry, offers consulting services and operates a learning hub that includes webinars and continuing education courses.
Along with the announcement of the rebrand, Jade signaled an interest in continuing to expand its services.
The rebrand follows a significant leadership shakeup at BHCOE. In December 2023, Perea, formerly the company’s president, was named its new CEO, replacing founder Sara Litvak.
In late 2023, Litvak was in the news for using artificial intelligence (AI) to write an article published in the International Electronic Journal of Elementary Education that largely defended private equity’s involvement in ABA companies. The article was retracted at the editors’ request, who cited numerous inaccuracies caused by the use of AI.
Litvak continues to serve as an advisor to the company.
Jade previously teamed up with Evernorth, the behavioral health business of Cigna Corp. (NYSE: CI), to determine quality performance measures to assess the treatment of people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).