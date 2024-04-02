Limbic Scores $14M to Expand to US Market; Peregrine Health Raises $3.4M

Limbic secures $14 million in funding

London–based Limbic, a mental health AI company, raised $14 million in a funding round led by Khosla Ventures and joined Gaingels and Illusian.

England’s National Health Service (NHS) has used Limbic’s web-based chatbot to intake more than 250,000 patients. Limbic will use the newly raised funds to expand to the U.S. and plans to announce partnerships with health systems and payers in the coming months.

“Care providers are experiencing burnout, and services are stretched thin, operating on slim margins,” Dr. Ross Harper, CEO and co-founder of Limbic, said in a statement. “Our recent funding reaffirms our commitment to scaling impactful, safe and regulatory-compliant mental health AI solutions.”

The company also offers a generative AI mental health care “companion” designed to support users between therapy sessions.

Research published by Nature Medicine found that marginalized groups, in particular, benefit from Limbic’s AI technology. The study found that patients accessed mental health support at a 179% increase when using the Limbic Access AI chatbot and ethnic minority groups signing up at a 29% increase.

“Besides the strength of its business opportunity, Limbic’s success in helping minority groups access mental healthcare played a big role in our investment in the company,” Gaingels’ managing director, Lorenzo Thione, said in a statement.

Telenutrition platform Nourish clinches $35 million

Nourish, a digital platform that connects patients with registered dietitians, raised $35 million in Series A funding. Index Ventures led the round with participation from Maverick Ventures and TCV, as well as existing backers Y Combinator, Thrive Capital and BoxGroup.

Several angel investors also participated, including professional soccer player Alex Morgan and founders from Oscar, Olipop and Notion.

Nourish provides nutrition support for people with conditions including adolescent eating disorders, perinatal care and cancer. It employs hundreds of dietitians who have treated tens of thousands of patients nationwide.

The new raise brings Nourish’s total funding to $44 million. The company plans to use the funds to accelerate the development of its digital platform, expand its network of registered dietitians and deepen its relationships with payers.

Nourish plans to expand its clinician network to 1,000 registered dieticians by the end of 2024, a 20% increase since 2023.

“Our goal is to create a win-win-win for patients, providers, and payers,” Sam Perkins, president and chief operating officer of Nourish, said in a statement.

“For patients, we unlock access to personalized nutrition care that has historically been limited to a subset that can afford to spend thousands of dollars out-of-pocket,” Perkins continued. “For RDs, we remove the barriers to accepting insurance, enabling them to focus on patients and building their practices rather than administrative tasks and paperwork. For payers, we’re providing access to a high-quality dietitian network and virtual nutrition platform to measure and improve clinical outcomes.”

Peregrine Health nets $3.4 million, seeks additional $1 million

Behavioral health company Peregrine Health has raised $3.4 million, according to publicly available documents. The company aims to secure an additional $1.1 million to close out the current funding round.

Peregrine, which is the fusion of Integrative Life Network LLC (ILN) and Integrative Health Centers Inc. (IHC), secured $7 million in December 2023 in a funding round led by venture firm BIP Ventures.

The company partners with primary care clinics, hospitals and health systems in rural and underserved areas and offers a full continuum of care for mental health, substance use and intimacy disorders. Its residential, intensive outpatient (IOP), detox and aftercare programs are located in Tennessee, New Mexico, Colorado and Vermont.

“Very few providers have successfully integrated the diagnosis, innovative treatment, and ongoing care of mental and behavioral health disorders into their delivery models,” Ryan Chapman, CEO of Peregrine, said in a previous statement. “Peregrine is being formed to address these disparities that can perpetuate trauma.”

Nonprofit SUD service provider Voices of Hope receives $2 million

Lexington, Kentucky-based Voices of Hope received $2 million from Yield Giving, an initiative launched by MacKenzie Scott to provide financial awards to nonprofit organizations to use as they see fit.

Voices of Hope provides recovery support services to people with substance use disorders (SUDs) at its recovery center in Lexington, Kentucky. The organization has also embedded its recovery coaches in over 80 detention centers, hospitals, courtrooms and recovery centers.

The organization also maintains a recovery coach mobile team that serves Fayette and Jefferson counties in Kentucky.

Voices of Hope seeks to decrease overdose deaths, increase the accessibility of recovery programs and housing and improve community knowledge of SUD and recovery resources.

Yield Giving has awarded over $17 billion to more than 2,300 nonprofit organizations.

Health plan for small businesses Poppins Health lands $2.6 million

Poppins Health, a health plan for small businesses that offers behavioral health coverage, raised $2.6 million and is seeking an additional $1 million, according to an SEC filing

Poppins offers members enrolled in an advanced primary care plan behavioral and mental health coverage through Poppins’ partners, which includes Marathon Health. Marathon merged with Everside Health in February.

The company raised $5.4 million in seed in September 2021. The round was led by Anthemis with participation from Echelon Capital, Flare Capital, Digitalis Ventures and Great Oaks VC.

“In order to better serve small business owners, Poppins Health was built with the members at the center of our approach, including improving the member experience and making it easier for them to select the coverage that is right for them,” Olivia Cameron, co-founder and chief product officer of Poppins Health, said in a previous statement.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Central Nassau Guidance & Counseling Services raised $1.2 million in a funding round. Central Nassau Ambulatory Surgery Center raised $1.2 million, not Central Nassau Guidance & Counseling Services.